Celebrity Traitors star Ruth Codd brands Jonathan Ross a ‘snake’ in shock expletive-laden rant

Celebrity Traitors star Ruth Codd reportedly called Jonathan Ross a “[bleep]ing snake” in a shock behind-the-scenes moment following her murder from the castle.

Actress Ruth Codd was the third Faithful to be murdered by Traitors Jonathan, Alan Carr and Cat Burns. Six episodes in and, shockingly, none of the Traitors have been caught. However, Ruth’s murder came after she grew suspicious of Jonathan for ‘betraying’ his pact with Niko Omilana.

It led to a tense roundtable, but it’s been reported that things got even more heated behind the scenes…

Ruth is said to have called out Jonathan (Credit: BBC)

Ruth Codd ‘slams’ Jonathan Ross in BTS ‘rant’

On screen, Ruth made it no secret that she wasn’t best pleased to leave the game so early. Speaking on the BBC show moments after receiving the dreaded letter, she said: “I was murdered because I was a threat to the Traitors. I was one of the few people in the group who had my own mind,” before wishing the Faithfuls luck.

However, backstage, it’s been reported that things got heated, a source tells the Daily Mail. An insider told the publication that the 29 year old “called Jonathan a [bleep]ing snake” in a rant backstage. It’s also claimed she was genuinely “angry” and called it a “[bleep]ing joke” that she’d been eliminated so early in the game.

“She called Jonathan a ‘[bleep]ing snake’ and really let go of her anger behind the scenes. There was definitely frustration from Ruth that her co-stars weren’t listening to her after she correctly identified Jonathan as a Traitor,” the insider claimed.

“Ruth felt that not many of the celebrities were following their own instincts and minds, which meant the game wasn’t always played properly.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives of Ruth for comment.

Jonathan could be banished tonight (Credit: BBC)

Will the group EVER find a Traitor?

Tonight (October 29), fans sit down for the seventh episode of the series, but the Faithfuls are still yet to find a Traitor. Last week, big dog Stephen Fry was banished in an emotional roundtable, as Mark Bonnar and Joe Wilkinson met their fate with the Traitors.

Despite many of the celebrities becoming suspicious of Jonathan, he still remains, and neither fans nor Claudia can believe it. “Faithfuls you’re breaking my heart,” Claudia recently said as another was banished.

Tonight, either Kate Garraway, Nick Mohammed, or Lucy Beaumont will be murdered face-to-face, which means another Faithful down. But will a Traitor FINALLY be banished at the roundtable?

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Alan Carr set to ‘throw Jonathan Ross to the wolves’ as Cat Burns handed warning

Celebrity Traitors airs Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.