The Celebrity Traitors finalists are heading to an iconic steam railway tonight – one that fans will instantly recognise from earlier in the series, judging by these brand-new first look shots.

Host Claudia Winkleman once again steals the show with her trademark style. She was spotted on the platform in the stunning Scottish Highlands.

Dressed in a sleek black roll-neck and a long wool coat, she’s clearly making sure this series wraps up in unforgettable fashion. Are you ready to tune in?

The contestants will visit a steam railway familiar with the show in The Celebrity Traitors final (Credit: BBC)

Claudia can also be seen speaking to the five remaining Celebrity Traitors contestants as they stand by the track.

In one snap, Traitor Alan Carr has his hands over his mouth and his eyes screwed up as Claudia talks to the gang. Joe Marler also looks pretty surprised by whatever it is she is telling them!

The final five – Alan, Joe, Cat Burns, Nick Mohammed and David Ogulosa – are wearing khaki tops and black cargo trousers and gilets.

Another picture shows them standing by a train after it pulled in while looking very excited. Who could be stepping off the locomotive just out of sight?

The Celebrity Traitors final first look

The BBC is remaining extremely tight-lipped about exactly what happens in tonight’s final of The Celebrity Traitors. But chances are, these pictures were taken during the last and final Mission of the series.

The location is likely to be Boat of Garten railway station, which is close to the Celebrity Traitors’ Ardross Castle.

It will not be the first time its Strathspey Steam Railway heritage trains will be used in The Traitors. The Boat of Garten has actually appeared in each and every series of the BBC’s The Traitors.

As series 3 got underway in January, the team at Strathspey Steam Railway said online: “Boat of Garten railway station once again features prominently in episode one of this immensely popular programme, known for its captivating blend of suspense, strategy, and drama.

“For the third consecutive year, the railway is proud to provide the steam locomotives and heritage carriages that, along with the beautiful scenic landscape, transport viewers to a bygone era, significantly enhancing the visual allure of the show.”

It looks like Claudia couldn’t wait to go back there with this year’s remaining celebrities!

The contestants look pretty excited by something out of shot in this first look picture of the final (Credit: BBC)

What time is The Celebrity Traitors on tonight?

The final of The Celebrity Traitors starts at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight (Thursday November 6).

Given that it is the final of a very exciting series, the BBC is giving us a bumper 70-minute episode.

The winners will finally be revealed before the action heads straight over to The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked. Host Ed Gamble will be joined by Claudia and the cast on BBC Two at 10.10pm.

The Celebrity Traitors finale is set to deliver every ounce of drama, deceit, and jaw-dropping tension fans have come to expect – and then some.

With friendships hanging by a thread and suspicions running wild, it all comes down to one last showdown. Who will outsmart the rest and walk away with the £100,000 prize? One thing’s for sure – Claudia Winkleman will make sure this final episode goes out in true Traitors style.

Not long to go now!

The Celebrity Traitors concludes at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday November 6, 2025.

