Celebrity Traitors fans have made their banishment prediction ahead of tonight’s Round Table

Celebrity Traitors fans have already decided who they think is heading for the exit tonight, with a new poll pointing to a clear favourite for banishment.

Viewers have been voting in their droves ahead of tonight’s Round Table, after the BBC show left them facing a huge cliffhanger.

And one Traitor in particular looks to be in serious trouble.

Traitor Richard E Grant is at risk of banishment in The Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors poll results revealed

The Celebrity Traitors left viewers hanging during the Round Table on Friday.

In a first for the show, the credits rolled before any of the celebrities had even written a name on their slate.

Normally, viewers get at least a glimpse of some of the names Faithfuls and Traitors have chosen for banishment.

With no clues about the outcome, fans have been trying to work it out for themselves.

A poll on the Traitors UK group on Facebook asked its 90,000 followers: “The Round Table continues tonight! Is a Traitor going to be banished?”

Fans were given a simple choice: YES or NO.

The result was emphatic, with 83 per cent believing the Faithfuls will successfully identify a Traitor at the first Round Table of the series.

And they have a very strong idea about who that Traitor will be. Richard E Grant has emerged as the clear favourite, rather than Maya Jama or James Acaster.

Richard’s position follows his disastrous slip up after Claudia Winkleman tapped him on the shoulder and he accidentally revealed that he was a Traitor.

One fan wrote underneath the poll: “RIP Richard, you totally messed up…!”

Another commented: “I fear poor Richard will be confessing to everyone he’s a Traitor again tonight…”

A third added: “They can’t risk not voting for Richard.”

Joe Lycett definitely thinks Richard is a Traitor (Credit: BBC)

Could Richard E. Grant survive the Round Table?

However, Richard’s fate may not be quite as certain as the poll suggests.

A smaller 17 per cent of voters believe the actor could actually survive tonight’s Round Table, despite his huge blunder.

One fan explained: “I genuinely think they’re all going to over think it and he will stay.

“And everyone defending Richard will eventually be prime suspects OR clear faithfuls because, why would a Traitor blatantly defend him like that. It’s going to be a fun ride”

Another agreed that Richard’s downfall may simply look too obvious, writing: “Think it’s too obvious Richard will go tonight. The round table always brings surprises.

“Maya [Jama] will defend Richard and maybe plant a seed a doubt with one of the comedians. As there so many of them, ‘one has got to be a Traitor’ scenario.”

There’s not long left to wait to find out whether the Celebrity Traitors fans have got it right.

The show continues at 8pm on BBC One on Thursday October 8, 2026.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors’ Miranda Hart worried viewers have branded her a ‘mad fat old aunt’ after awkward moments

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