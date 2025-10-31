Fans of The Celebrity Traitors slammed a major decision made during last night’s episode of the show (Thursday, October 30).

There are just five players left in the game now, following the murder of Celia Imrie and the banishment of Kate Garraway.

Kate and Celia left last night (Credit: BBC)

The Celebrity Traitors heads into its endgame

Last night saw the celebs whittled down to five, as Kate Garraway became the latest star to be banished.

Unfortunately for Kate and the Faithful, she was, in fact, a Faithful.

This means that heading into next week’s final, there will be three Faithful – Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga, as well as two Traitors – Alan Carr and Cat Burns.

However, at the end of the episode, host Claudia Winkleman revealed a game-changing twist – there will be no murder before the final.

The remaining Faithful were obviously thrilled. However, some viewers were seriously unhappy.

The final five (Credit: BBC)

Fans slam ‘game-ruining’ decision

Taking to social media, fans complained that the decision to ban the Traitors from murdering has “ruined” the show and “set up” Joe Marler to win. Especially now that he suspects Cat and Alan to be the Traitors…

“Is next week gonna even be interesting because how could the Traitors possibly win this now. There’s literally zero tension,” one fan complained.

“The no murder has completely ruined the whole show. It’s like the seer thing last year. Producers try to create twists that don’t need to be there and ruin the ending,” another moaned.

“It’s why the third series was [bleep]. It encourages stupid people to win. The Faithfuls don’t deserve to win!” a third fumed.

“Because honestly, watching this, it’s like they don’t want the traitors to have a possible chance of winning. Two murders in plain sight, giving them clues of the Traitors, it’s unfair,” another said.

Is it game over for Alan and Cat? (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s like they don’t want the Traitors to have a possible chance of winning’

The complaints didn’t end there.

“What a cop out. No murder tonight – very disappointing,” a fifth fan fumed. “No murder…. nooo I need Cat and Alan to have a chance!!!” another wrote.

“NO MURDER! That’s it, game over. The Traitors are done for. They really needed Joe murdered tonight,” another added.

“No murder has completely ruined the game, Nick and Joe win this, great way to spoil the last episode,” another disgruntled fan complained.

However, some fans were happy with the decision! “Couldn’t be more happy that there is no murder tonight. I think Joe and Nick have got this, David might end up going out because he doesn’t trust anyone,” one fan said.

“Oh yes, no murder, they can do this, if David, Nick, Joe stick together,” another wrote.

“No murder tonight! Phew!” a third tweeted.

The Celebrity Traitors concludes on Thursday, November 6 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

