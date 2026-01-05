Celebrity SAS chaos as Toadfish star Ryan Moloney erupts at castmates in shock F-word rant

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins kicked off on Channel 4 last night (January 4) and viewers were left stunned by one of the show’s most unexpected early talking points, as Neighbours legend Ryan Moloney – aka Toadfish – made a dramatic first impression that few saw coming.

Best known for playing the loveable character on the long-running soap, Ryan quickly shattered expectations during the opening episode, launching into a furious rant that left his fellow recruits visibly taken aback.

One competitor summed up the mood perfectly, quietly remarking: “Nice way to talk to everyone, isn’t it.”

Ryan, who found fame as Toadfish on Neighbours, unleashed an almighty rant during episode one (Credit: Channel 4)

Toadfish star Ryan gets off to a rocky start on Celebrity SAS

After an exhausting first day, the recruits returned to the barracks, where Ryan attempted to take charge of the group, which includes Dani Dyer. As fans of the Channel 4 series know, the Directing Staff can appear without warning and issue immediate orders.

“Can I suggest you take this time to fill up your water bottles, make sure your bags are all packed and it’s less stress for you if they call us,” Ryan told the group, clearly trying to help.

Moments later, the cast were summoned for a surprise inspection. When the DS discovered some water bottles were not filled “to the brim”, those who failed were ordered to pour the remaining water over their heads before running through a water tank, soaking their uniforms in the process.

Ryan explodes

Back in the barracks, Ryan’s frustration boiled over. He began shouting and swearing at his teammates, clearly furious about the failed inspection.

“Fill up your [bleep]ing water bottles first,” he yelled. “Use your cups to drink in here, so you’ve always got a full [bleep]ing bottle.”

“It feels like he’s another DS, doesn’t it,” whispered Gabby Allen, before pointedly asking Ryan: “What’s your name again?”

“My name is [bleep]ing [bleep]ed off because I’ve now got two [bleep]ing wet things of clothes because people haven’t [bleep]ing filled up their water bottles,” Ryan snapped. “All day, I’ve been saying to do it. So yeah, I’m [bleep]ed. I know I’m not a [bleep]ing DS, but I’m one of your teammates.”

“Nice way to talk to everyone, isn’t it,” Gabby replied quietly.

Viewers watching at home were quick to side with her.

He swore almost 10 times during the outburst (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers react to Ryan’s Celebrity SAS outburst

Social media lit up as the episode aired. “Ryan’s trying to establish himself as an alpha,” one viewer claimed. Another was far less forgiving, writing: “Someone needs to tell Toadboy to [bleep] off.”

Others made jokes at his expense. “How to win friends and influence people, by Toadfish,” one quipped. Another added: “Day one of SAS and the Neighbours dude, no idea who he is, is already [bleep]ing me off. Hope he’s removed.”

Some viewers even questioned how the outburst might affect Ryan beyond the show. “I can’t see Ryan Toadfish getting much acting work after this performance,” one suggested.

There is still time for him to turn things around, but first impressions on Celebrity SAS are rarely forgotten.

Read more: How Celebrity SAS star Ryan Moloney lost 17kg in just 13 weeks

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns with episode 2 tonight (January 5) at 9pm on Channel 4.

So what did you think of his outburst? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.