When you can watch Celebrity Gogglebox’s Stand Up to Cancer special tonight

Celebrity Gogglebox has seriously upped the ante this year, rolling out a star-studded cast that even includes a few bona fide Hollywood names – but when is it on?

Channel 4 has gone all-out for its latest Stand Up to Cancer edition, drafting in a fresh batch of famous faces to settle onto those iconic sofas and offer their unfiltered takes on the week’s telly.

The special has been filmed in aid of the annual fundraising campaign, bringing together actors, comedians, musicians and more for a one-night-only Gogglebox twist.

So who’s made the cut, and when does it all kick off? Here’s your full guide to this year’s celebrity armchair critics and how to tune in.

Celebrity Gogglebox is on tonight with Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox 2025: Full cast

You are in for a real treat with the new Celebrity Gogglebox line-up. The cast is arguably the best the show has ever had.

Channel 4 has spent this week casually dropping the names of exactly who will be on the sofa in the next charity special. And now the cast list is complete. So who have we got?

Hollywood A-listers Kieran Culkin and Josh Hartnett were the first names to be announced. Both actors will be accompanied by their wives.

Succession star Kieran will be critiquing this week’s TV with his English wife Jazz Charton. Josh, famed for Oppenheimer and Pearl Harbor, will be joined by his English wife, Tamsin Egerton.

Fans of The Celebrity Traitors will also be thrilled to see two Faithfuls on the show. Nick Mohammed and Joe Marler will be forming a Gogglebox double act.

David Tennant and his wife Georgia are the final Celebrity Gogglebox-ers to be confirmed.

We expect some of our usual Gogglebox favourites will also appear on the show. These could include siblings Pete and Sophie and husband and wife, Sue and Steve.

What TV shows will feature on Celebrity Gogglebox?

The celebrities will be giving their frank opinions on plenty of telly from the past week.

They will be chatting about The 1% Club Rollover. The spin-off show is hosted by Lee Mack and has been on ITV all this week.

The famous couch potatoes will also be watching Netflix’s With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration. We can’t wait to hear what they think of Meghan Markle’s festive recipes and traditions.

They will also be catching up with Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special and iconic movie, The Sound of Music. James May’s Shed Load of Ideas will also feature in the show.

Make sure you have a box of tissues to hand, though. Given that this Celebrity Gogglebox is a Stand Up to Cancer special, it will feature the heartbreaking cancer stories of Becca and Matthew.

David Tennant and his wife Georgia will be on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

When is Celebrity Gogglebox on?

Celebrity Gogglebox takes over Channel 4 tonight (Friday December 12, 2025) as part of this year’s Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser, and it’s set to be one of the night’s big highlights.

Before the celebrity sofas light up the screen, King Charles will deliver a special message at 8pm, speaking about the importance of cancer screening and early diagnosis after his own recent experience with the disease.

Then at 9.10pm, it’s time to settle in for Celebrity Gogglebox itself. The episode runs for a full hour, wrapping up at 10.10pm – plenty of time for the stars to pass around the remote and give us their best commentary.

We’re counting down the minutes, and if you’re tuning in too, don’t forget to donate if you’re able. Stand Up to Cancer night always brings the feels – and the laughs.

Celebrity Gogglebox: Stand Up to Caner is on Channel 4 at 9.10pm on Friday December 12, 2025.

