Several Celebrity Big Brother housemates have been slammed by viewers over their “diabolical” treatment towards JoJo Siwa.

American star JoJo is one of many famous faces on this year’s series of the ITV show. And it’s fair to say her time in the house has not been short of drama.

However, viewers have now rushed in defence of JoJo after they accused her fellow housemates of “genuinely bordering bullying” her.

Chris and JoJo ended up in trouble (Credit: ITV)

JoJo and Chris break rules on Celeb Big Brother

During Tuesday’s episode (April 16) of Celebrity Big Brother, it was revealed that JoJo and Chris Hughes broke Big Brother’s rules by sharing secret messages.

As punishment, the pair were only allowed to speak via megaphones – much to the annoyance of their fellow housemates.

Fuming, celebs Danny Beard, Angellica Bell, Jack P Shepherd and Ella Rae Wise later headed into the storage room and picked up a bag of popcorn.

The housemates left viewers fuming (Credit: ITV)

Housemates eat JoJo’s popcorn

After realising it was JoJo’s, Danny ripped into the bag and started tucking in – and the rest of the celebs followed. Laughing, Ella said: “It’s even better when it’s hers.”

However, viewers were livid by their behaviour and called them out on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One person fumed: “Eating JoJo’s popcorn because you’re jealous of hers and Chris’ friendship is honestly diabolical, jealousy is not pretty.”

Celeb Big Brother fans slam ‘gross’ behaviour

Another then declared: “Danny showed his true self when he found out the popcorn was JoJo’s and snatched it to open it.”

A third penned: “I’m sorry but this is actually not funny and it’s genuinely bordering bullying.”

Someone else said: “What they did here is gross. Absolute joke. I hope they all go!!”

Elsewhere in the episode, TV legend Trisha Goddard became the latest celeb to get evicted.

Jack, Patsy Palmer and Trisha all faced the public vote after receiving the most nominations.

Despite being one of the favourites when she first went into the house, it was revealed that Trisha was evicted – much to the shock of fans.

Read more: CBB stars Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa’s relationship finally explained as Love Island star accused of playing ‘very clever game’

CBB continues tonight (April 16) at 9pm on ITV1.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.