CBB final complaints as AJ Odudu and Will Best hit by triple whammy of technical blunders

The CBB final took place live on ITV1 last night (April 25), with complaints pouring in following a series of technical blunders.

Proving that the show is very much live, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best were faced with a number of problems – including a strange echo on AJ’s mic and a blunder with Chesney Hawkes‘ best bits.

And the errors definitely weren’t missed by the viewers watching and tweeting along at home.

AJ Odudu and Will Best had to endure a series of technical errors last night (Credit: ITV)

CBB final errors called out

Last night’s final saw Jack P Shepherd crowned the 2025 winner. Danny Beard came in second place, JoJo Siwa finished third. However, her partner Kath Ebbs appeared to ‘snub’ the star, opting not to meet her at the side of stage when she was evicted.

Viewers seemed pleased that Coronation Street star Jack – loved for his dry sense of humour and his love of a cuppa – scooped the title. However, they weren’t best pleased with the errors that happened during the live show.

After Chris Hughes was evicted, AJ and Will announced that Chesney would be leaving in fifth place. However, when he was greeted by the hosts, a strange echo could be heard over AJ’s mic, overpowering what Chesney had to say.

That’s not all, though. As he sat down to chat to AJ and Will, rustling noises were picked up by his mic. Rounding off a triple whammy of blunders, as his best bits were shown, the little reaction video in the corner, filming Chesney watching his best bits, didn’t appear.

And all three errors were quickly spotted by those watching at home.

Chesney Hawkes’ eviction suffered a series of technical hitches (Credit: ITV)

Complaints pour in

“Hey, sound guys, you wanna do your job properly?!” one posted. “Nice sound quality there Big Brother,” said a second.

As Chesney’s rustling began, one viewer shared: “SORT HIS MIC OUT!” Another added: “Sound department are having a nightmare tonight.”

Others spotted the third error and posted about Chesney’s bad luck. “First Chesney’s mic stops working, now no reaction cam. He’s not having much luck tonight,” they said.

Another took issue with the length of the interview, and said ITV had ‘ruined’ the CBB final.

“Chris and Chesney got a short joint interview but Donna [Preston] gets an individual one, mic issues, missing reaction box, AJ and Will in shambles…. One thing ITV will always do is ruin a CBB final night,” they said.

