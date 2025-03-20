Cat Deeley presented This Morning today (March 20) dressed head-to-toe in a gorgeous outfit picked straight from the High Street.

The 48-year-old presenter, who is often hailed for her stunning figure and gorgeous outfit choices, wore a cream crochet shirt and skirt with daring cutout details that showed a glimpse of her toned midriff.

“Love Cat’s outfit this morning – anyone know where it’s from” asked one fan of the look.

Well, thanks to the This Morning host’s post as the show started, we have all the details here…

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley started the show outside in the sunshine today (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley dazzles in High Street outfit on This Morning today

TV presenter Cat started the show outside to celebrate the first day of spring today.

Embracing the warmer weather, Cat wore a High Street look on the show, which comes in at just over £100.

Although one viewer said it gave them “Little House On The Prairie vibes”, others loved it.

And, for fans who fall into the latter category, you can snap it up at Zara now.

Cat wore a Zara ZW Collection Crochet Shirt, £45.99, as well as the matching Zara ZW Collection Crochet Skirt, £69.99.

The outfit is made of 100% cotton, with the top featuring a high neck and short sleeves. It also features daring cropped waistline.

Cat showed off her High Street outfit on her socials (Credit: Instagram)

Cat goes ‘braless’

The outfit, which was a little see-through, went down a storm with viewers. And it’s not the first time she’s worn a daring look to front the ITV daytime show.

Earlier this month, Cat went viral after wearing a silk halterneck top, seemingly without a bra.

That outfit caused one viewer to comment: “Is Cat’s top see-through or just me?” Another then added: “Whoever told Cat going braless is a good idea might get sacked later today.”

Cat flashed her toned stomach as she presented the show (Credit: ITV)

Cat’s stylist is Rachael Hughes, and we don’t reckon she’ll be getting the sack any time soon – especially as Cat describes her as her “right hand wing woman”.

Read more: Inside Cat Deeley’s biggest scandals – from missing mother-in-law’s funeral to sleeping in separate beds to husband Patrick Kielty

So were you a fan of Cat’s outfit on This Morning today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.