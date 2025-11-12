Everything we know about BBC’s Can You Keep a Secret? Plot, cast and start date

Dawn French is making a long-awaited return to BBC comedy in Can You Keep a Secret? – her first sitcom in five years. And it promises to be a brilliant blend of cosy humour and chaotic crime.

The new BBC One series brings together two comedy greats, with Dawn starring opposite Spaced favourite Mark Heap as a husband-and-wife duo. Although their relationship might not be as straightforward as it seems.

Described as a series about life’s toughest choices – and the even trickier ones that follow death – the show mixes classic sitcom warmth with a farcical twist that keeps viewers guessing.

Here’s everything you need to know about Can You Keep a Secret? – from the cast and plot to the start date, number of episodes, and all the latest news.

Dawn French and Mark Heap lead the cast in new sitcom Can You Keep a Secret? (Credit: BBC/Big Talk Studios/Alistair Heap)

What is the plot of BBC One sitcom Can You Keep a Secret?

The upcoming new BBC sitcom Can You Keep a Secret? is “the story of an odd little family you haven’t met yet, but that you already know”.

It “places comedy icon Dawn French in the middle of some mischief we can all relate to”. Sounds delicious!

Dawn plays Debbie Fenton, who is described as “granny, lawn bowler, and tinpot dictator”. She will stop at nothing to make sure her family is protected. Unfortunately, most of the time the person they really need protecting from is her…

When her hermit-like husband William (Mark Heap) unexpectedly dies, she makes an “outlandish decision” that will put the family under more pressure than ever before.

However, William didn’t actually die! Which means that Debbie isn’t actually a widower. A synopsis tells us: “William was just mistakenly declared dead. And the two retirees found themselves staring down the barrel of an opportunity too good to pass up. Just a few months hiding out in the loft waiting for the life insurance to pay out and then they can live out their golden years in peace.”

But this all proves a bit much for their easily frazzled son Harry. Despite his emotional shortcomings, he has a family of his own and a potentially life-changing insurance payout from his father’s ‘death’.

Can Debbie Fenton and her family keep their secret? Or will one of them spill the beans?

How many episodes is it? How can I watch it?

Can You Keep a Secret? will be six episodes of 30 minutes each on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Lovely digestible, bite-sized chunks!

Simon Mayhew-Archer wrote and created the series. He’s best known for working on This Country, so we know we’re in good hands.

Further details will be announced in due course.

Dawn French famously starred as Geraldine in The Vicar of Dibley (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the cast of BBC sitcom Can You Keep a Secret?

Dawn French leads the cast as fraudulent widower Debbie Fenton in Can You Keep a Secret? Of course, Dawn is a comedy legend and doesn’t really need an introduction. The 68-year-old actress and comedian is best known for her collaborations with Jennifer Saunders, including their iconic sketch show French & Saunders.

She’s also famous for portraying Geraldine Granger in The Vicar of Dibley, a role she played from 1994 to 2020. Other notable TV shows include Murder Most Horrid, Roger & Val, Jam and Jerusalem, and Delicious.

Joking about her new role, Dawn said: “At last… A sitcom where I can keep my top on… Mostly.”

Mark Heap plays her ‘dead’ husband William, who actually quite like being ‘deceased’. The comedic actor is loved for his roles in sitcoms such as Friday Night Dinner, Green Wing, and Spaced.

Craig Roberts stars as Debbie and Willian’s son Harry Fendon. He made his name on TV from an early age, appearing in children’s shows including The Story of Tracy Beaker, Casualty, and Young Dracula.

In 2010, he gained worldwide success with the teenage lead role in the film Submarine, based on the 2008 novel by Joe Dunthorne. Craig is also known for his roles in Becoming Human, Red Oaks, and Still Up.

Lastly, Mandip Gill portrays Neha Fendon. She’ll soon be appearing in detective drama Cooper & Fry, and is also known for her roles in Doctor Who, Curfew, and Suspicion. She started out in soaps, having played Phoebe McQueen in Hollyoaks from 2012 to 2015.

Where is Can You Keep a Secret? set

Can You Keep a Secret is set in the West Country.

Of course, This Country was also set in the same area. In fact, Daisy May and brother Charlie Cooper were based in the West Country village of Burstock.

Simon Mayhew-Archer, Writer and Executive Producer, said: “Having the chance to make this show is the greatest joy of my career, and I’m enormously grateful to Dawn, Jon and Tanya for the opportunity.”

Dawn French is famous for her work with bestie Jennifer Saunders (Credit: BBC Studios)

A ‘highly original family comedy’

Talking about the upcoming BBC comedy, Director of BBC Comedy Jon Petrie, said it “blends classic sitcom elements with an exhilarating farcical crime twist.”

He praised Dawn and Mark and called the new comedy ‘irresistible’.

Kenton Allen, Executive Producer and CEO Big Talk Studios, added that Dawn teaming up with Mark and the Simons “Simon Mayhew-Archer and Simon Hynd” ‘is every producer’s dream’.

Can You Keep a Secret? with Dawn French starts on BBC One in late 2o25 or early 2026.

