The Britain’s Got Talent 2025 winner has been revealed as magician Harry Moulding in tonight’s “shocking”final.

This year, The ITV talent show had a huge shakeup. Not only did they have a guest fifth judge, KSI, but the semi-final episodes also aired weekly over the course of five weeks. This is a drastic change from airing every night for one week in previous years.

Tonight saw 11 acts, including the judge’s wildcard contestant battle it out. As usual, the winning prize is £250K cash and a spot to perform at the Royal Variety Show.

Britain’s Got Talent winner revealed

It’s a huge night for all 11 acts as they battle it out for the huge prize. There were countless of amazing performances from the likes of Jasmine Rice, and Binita.

However, another stand-out performance was Hear Our Voice, a choir mainly made up of those affected by the Post Office Scandal. The choir sang an original song, and aim to continue to raise awareness for everything that happened. While Hear Our Voice were favourites to win the talent show before the final began, they did not get the title.

But another spectacular performance came from The Blackouts. The dance group once again brought an incredible light performance that wowed everyone, landing second place.

While little nine-year old gymnast and dancer Binita had everyone on their feet, celebrating her incredible performance. But in the end she got third place.

It came down to magician Harry and The Blackouts and the winner was revealed by Ant and Dec as Harry Moulding. During Harry’s act tonight he had a pre-recorded VT of him jumping out of a plane, and managed to impress judges and viewers with his card trick.

Viewers react to winner

After the winner was announced, viewers took to social media to express how shocked they were.

One wrote: “Erm what was that?”

Another added: “Such a disappointing result! I really wanted Binita to win!”

A third added: “Absolutely fuming. He doesn’t deserve the win.”

However, some are happy that he won after his “amazing” performace.

One viewer penned: “Harry is one of the best magicians to ever be on the show. Well done.”

But a second also adds: “Harry is a very deserving winner.”

While another penned: “A very talented magician. He should be proud.”

