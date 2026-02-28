‘Why am I emotional?’ Britain’s Got Talent viewers ‘sobbing’ as KSI hits golden buzzer for ‘amazing’ act

Britain’s Got Talent viewers were left in tears tonight (February 28) after KSI pressed his Golden Buzzer for a 16-year-old performer who stunned the judges.

The 2026 auditions are only just underway, and the new series has already sparked plenty of debate among fans.

Tonight’s episode however, delivered a moment that had many reaching for the tissues. And it was all down to new full-time judge, KSI hitting his golden buzzer.

KSI gives golden buzzer

Teenager Rafferty Coope wowed the panel with a performance that blended magic and music.

During his audition, the schoolboy handed KSI a selection of cards before sitting down at the piano. He then began playing Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ — but it was the twist that truly left the room speechless.

When KSI turned over the cards he had been holding, they spelled out the word “Believe” — tying in perfectly with the song and Rafferty’s heartfelt message.

The judges were visibly emotional, with many admitting they had no idea how he had pulled off the trick.

KSI was particularly blown away. Praising the teenager, he told him: “That was incredible, man. That was just so, so good.”

Amanda Holden described him as “a lovely boy” and said the performance clearly meant so much to him, while Alesha Dixon called him “a bright light” at just 16 years old.

But before any more comments could be made, KSI reached across and slammed his Golden Buzzer — sending Rafferty straight through to the live shows.

The young performer broke down in tears as golden confetti rained down, with KSI rushing to the stage to hug him.

Britain’s Got Talent viewers left ‘crying’

And it wasn’t just the judges who were emotional. Taking to social media, many viewers admitted they were “crying” at home.

One wrote: “Why am I sobbing at the young lad who just won the golden buzzer on BGT?”

Another said: “Who is chopping onions? That boy’s reaction has had me bawling. So deserved.”

A third added: “Crying at that golden buzzer. How incredible!”

Several also praised KSI’s decision, calling it “well deserved”.

However, not everyone agreed.

Some viewers questioned whether the performance was Golden Buzzer-worthy, with one writing: “A golden buzzer for that? Are you serious?”

Another added: “If that’s golden buzzer worthy then this is going to be a long, painful series.”

So while Rafferty clearly struck a chord with many watching, it seems this year’s Britain’s Got Talent is already proving as divisive as ever.

