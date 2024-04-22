Britain’s Got Talent 2024 viewers convinced David Walliams is behind Bobby Goldfinn mask

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 fans are certain David Walliams is behind Bobby Goldfinn’s mask.

The much-loved ITV show returned for its new series at the weekend. With Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli back on the panel, the gang made it their mission to find the next big star in the UK.

And one act that got plenty of people talking was Bobby Goldfinn. However, fans are convinced there is a famous face behind the act.

Bobby auditioned at the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent 2024: Bobby Goldfinn audition

During the episode on Saturday (April 20) the judges were treated to a performer by Bobby Goldfinn, who wore a goldfish mask. The comedian attempted to tell jokes – but forgot the punchline as they have a memory of a goldfish.

Not impressed, all four judges pressed their red buzzers. Simon joked: “Well, the good thing is you’re going to forget this ever happened…”

The act got plenty of people talking (Credit: ITV)

Bobby Goldfinn back on Britain’s Got Talent 2024

And later on, Bobby Goldfinn was back to audition again – leaving the judges and audience stumped. And again, the act forgot to tell his joke. Hitting their red buzzers, Bobby left the stage once more.

But for a third time, Bobby auditioned and walked out onto the Britain’s Got Talent stage. Hosts Ant and Dec were forced to intervene, attempting to get the act off as they kept trying to get back on.

Fans reckon David could be behind Bobby (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent fans ‘work out’ his identity

However, fans are convinced they have worked out who is wearing the mask – with plenty claiming it could be David Walliams.

That Bobby Goldfinn act was very clever of David Walliams

After serving as a judge on BGT for 10 years, David decided to leave the show in November 2022 after he was caught expressing derogatory remarks about one of the contestants. He apologised for the comments but decided he wanted to “bow out after a 10-year run”.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers shared their thoughts on David being Bobby Goldfinn. One person mused: “I reckon that’s David Walliams behind the goldfish mask.”

David, is that you??

Someone else added: “That Bobby Goldfinn act was very clever of David Walliams.”

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, other fans echoed those thoughts and commented: “David, is that you??”

A second replied: “I bet he is someone famous under the fish mask.”

A third penned: “This has to be someone we all know. He would never get on stage twice otherwise. David Walliams perhaps??”

