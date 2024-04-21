BGT 2024 viewers have been left making the same complaint online following tonight’s show.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli were back for another installment of the ITV talent show tonight (April 21).

The episode saw a range of performances from a singing group, a magician and a dancer who was surprised by Diversity as well as the chance to appear on Britain’s Got Talent.

But some viewers appeared to have the same complaint about the show – and it involved the camera work.

BGT 2024

At the start of the show, 10-year-old dancer Trey performed for the judges. He had been previously surprised by Amanda and Alesha while he was visiting Diversity.

The constant cutting to the audience is so ANNOYING.

As Trey got the opportunity to visit Diversity while they were training, he was shocked to see Amanda and Alesha walk in.

They told him that they wanted to invite him to perform on Britain’s Got Talent which, of course, he accepted.

He performed for the judges, bagging four yeses.

However, as viewers were watching, some took issue with the show’s camera work and claimed they had missed some parts of Trey’s performance as the cameras cut to the audience to capture their reactions.

One person said on X: “The constant cutting to the audience is so ANNOYING especially when the act isn’t a singer – paired with the unneeded slow-mo sections it’s all so badly edited #BGT.”

Another wrote: “I hate it when you’re watching these acts and then you miss half the audition seeing the audiences staged reactions and close ups of every judge. Stop the nonsense! #BGT.”

Britain’s Got Talent tonight

Meanwhile, someone else added: “Is there a single #BGT performance that producers will allow us to watch and listen to, without a cutaway to the judges, audience or presenters reacting and commenting EVERY THREE SECONDS?

“It’s one of my pet gripes and it’s getting worse.”

Others, meanwhile, loved tonight’s show and gushed over Trey’s performance. One said: “How cute is Trey!! A little George Sampson!”

Another added: “Trey sure has the moves, and I feel will have a good future ahead of him.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues next Saturday (April 27) from 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

