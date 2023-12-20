Brendan Cole ‘would be surprised’ if any Strictly pros leave ‘of their own accord’ amid fears producers may ‘switch things up’

Brendan Cole has shared his thoughts on whether any Strictly Come Dancing 2023 dancers could leave the show.

The 2023 series wrapped up last weekend and saw Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola take home the Glitterball trophy. But during the series, rumours were rife that certain pro dancers were going to quit.

And now, a former pro from the glitzy show has admitted they would be “surprised” if any of the professionals leave “of their own accord”.

Strictly 2023 pros set to leave?

It’s fair to say Strictly 2023 was a rather dramatic series! From fix claims to Nigel Harman and Amanda Abbington’s shock exit, the show had the nation gripped every weekend.

Fans also shared their concerns that several pros could be quitting. Following rumours of star Gorka Márquez leaving, he confessed in September that he almost did indeed leave the competition this year.

Gorka has been on the show since 2016 and has two children with Gemma Atkinson. According to the dancer, he found it “heartbreaking” to leave Gemma and their children.

The Spaniard said. “In my head, it makes me think I want to quit and just be at home for the next three months, but at the same time, I need to do my job and work,” he said.

Giovanni and Amanda’s shock exit on Strictly 2023

Fellow pro Giovanni Pernice was also rumoured to be quitting the BBC one programme.

The Italian hunk, who has been a regular on Strictly since 2015, was partnered with Amanda Abbington on this year’s series. But back in October it was confirmed she had quit the glitzy BBC One show.

It was then claimed Giovanni was “devastated” over her exit. So much so, that the 2023 series of Strictly could be his last, reports alleged.

Strictly star ‘would be surprised’ if pro dancers leave

And now former pro dancer Brendan Cole, who was on the show from 2004 to 2017, has shared his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking to Sky Bingo, Brendan was quizzed on if he reckons any Strictly pros could quit the show.

“I would be surprised. I don’t know too many pros who have left on their own accord because it’s a good job,” he said. Brendan added:

“At the end of the season, you know that you are getting exposure. You know that from exposure, you get work and for work, you get money. So I doubt very much, unless somebody’s got an incredible offer to go somewhere else.”

Strictly producers might mix it up, says Brendan

The dancer then admitted how he can’t see “many of them” bagging that kind of opportunity.

He went on: “I don’t think that they’re popular enough as it stands, so I would doubt that they’d leave of their own accord.”

But still, Brendan said pros quitting could be a possibility. He explained: “Maybe the producers will have ideas to the contrary to mix it up a little bit. Who knows? One never knows what is going on behind the scenes.

“So I think I think it’s unlikely that anybody’s necessarily going to leave, again, certainly not of their own accord,” he added.

