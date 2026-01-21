Mark Labbett defends Bradley Walsh after ‘cruel’ Chase ruling sparks backlash

Bradley Walsh found himself right in the firing line last night (January 20) after a moment on The Chase left viewers fuming, with many branding the decision “cruel” and threatening to switch off for good.

The episode saw Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett go head-to-head with contestants Marsha and Ian — but it was Bradley’s handling of a split-second call in the Final Chase that really set tongues wagging.

Bradley Walsh came under fire after last night’s episode of The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What sparked the backlash against Bradley Walsh on The Chase?

Marsha and Ian made it through to the Final Chase with a healthy £45,000 and got off to a strong start, clocking up 18 correct answers. But the game unravelled during the pushbacks — and one particular question proved decisive.

Bradley — who is reportedly in the running to host Strictly Come Dancing — asked: “In the Bible, King David saw which beautiful woman bathing?”

Mark answered Jezebel, which was incorrect, giving the team a chance to push him back. As they discussed, Marsha said: “Errr Helen.” Bradley pressed for a final answer and, at that moment, both contestants spoke — Marsha repeated Helen, while Ian said Bathsheba.

Bathsheba was the correct answer, and Ian had been appointed spokesperson. However, Bradley ruled that Marsha’s answer came first and therefore had to be accepted.

“Bathsheba is correct,” Bradley explained. “However, Marsha, without nomination, looked at me and called the answer first, which was Helen. I have to accept the first answer, so I have to tell you that is wrong.”

The ruling proved costly. Mark went on to win the Final Chase with just one second to spare.

Marsha and Ian narrowly missed out on £45,000 (Credit: ITV)

Fans turn on Bradley Walsh

Viewers were quick to vent their frustration online, with many insisting the decision was unfair.

“Now that was just cruel! A rematch needs to happen!” one complained. “Cheating [bleep]s on #TheChase. Both gave answers at the same time — it should have been clarified,” another argued.

Others pointed out that Marsha was not the nominated spokesperson. “Technically, Marsha wasn’t the spokesperson so her Helen answer should have been overlooked,” one wrote.

Some went even further, threatening to ditch the show altogether. “I’ve watched The Chase for years. Not any more @BradleyWalsh,” one viewer fumed. Another added: “That was absolute daylight robbery. Brad is just a jobsworth.”

Mark Labbett jumped to Bradley’s defence (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett jumps to Bradley’s defence

However, Bradley didn’t have to fight his corner alone. After one viewer accused him of “making rules up on the spot”, Mark Labbett stepped in to set the record straight.

“I can guarantee that the adjudicator made that call rather than Brad,” The Beast replied, shutting down the criticism.

