Big Brother UK fans were left furious last night (Wednesday, November 15) thanks to a leak caused by ITV itself!

Things are heating up in the iconic reality show, with the final fast approaching.

Tom was evicted earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother UK surprise eviction leaked?

Last night, it was revealed that another housemate had been evicted in a shock twist. However, the eviction itself won’t be shown until tonight’s show.

The official Big Brother Twitter account teased the twist last night. “Based on your votes another Housemate was Evicted EARLIER TODAY. We can’t say who until tomorrow night’s episode, but we’ll just leave this here…,” they wrote.

However, fans watching the livestream were furious to have the surprise eviction spoiled – thanks to the housemates openly discussing it!

We won’t be revealing who was evicted here – but it’s safe to say that fans weren’t happy!

Jenkin was evicted too (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother UK fans slam spoiler leak

Fans took to Twitter to criticise the spoilers being leaked in the live stream.

“Monday morning, they need to go back to the drawing board and redesign the whole of the show for the new season,” one fan fumed.

“@ITV has ruined big brother this year,” another wrote. ” don’t understand the rationale behind spoiling the eviction result whilst muting almost every conversation,” a third said.

“Anyone else sick of seeing Big Brother spoilers the day before like shut up I don’t want to know who was evicted I want to WATCH THE SHOW!!!!” another ranted.

However, one fan had a simple comeback for those complaining. “If people don’t want spoilers why are they watching the livestream?” they said.

AJ came under fire (Credit: ITV)

AJ Odudu slammed

Meanwhile, AJ Odudu came under fire earlier this week for “lying” to housemate Tom during his eviction interview.

During the course of the show, Tom’s friendship group, which included Jenkin, Olivia, and Chanelle, were nicknamed the “Foul Four” by fans.

However, during the interview, AJ told Tom that his group was nicknamed the “Garden Gang”. Fans were quick to call her out.

“AJ, it was the Foul Four, don’t lie!” one fan tweeted. “AJ we call them the foul four, garden gang sounds weird,” another said.

“‘The garden gang’ AJ knows full well we called them the foul four,” a third wrote.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

