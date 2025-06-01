BGT judge Bruno Tonioli shocks fans with ‘offensive’ comment as Declan Donnelly forced to apologise

BGT judge Bruno Tonioli left fans shocked after accidentally swearing live during the show final.

The ITV show – hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly came to an end on Sunday night (May 31). And after weeks of auditions and live shows, it was magician Harry Moulding who was crowned the 2025 champ.

However, things took a slightly awkward turn when Ant and Dec were forced to apologise for Bruno’s “slip of the tongue”.

Bruno Tonioli swears on live BGT final

On Saturday night (May 31) the Britain’s Got Final took place – and saw several acts take to the stage one last time in a bid to impress the nation.

After comedian Joseph Charm’s performance though, Bruno let his enthusiasm get the better of him after he accidentally swore live on TV.

Sharing his thoughts on the act, Bruno said: “We were just [explicit],” before suddenly stopping himself.

Realising his blunder, Bruno corrected himself: “Oh sorry, we were just crying with laughter!”

And Dec soon stepped in to apologise to viewers over Bruno’s language.

He said: “Apologies if you were offended by Bruno’s slip of the tongue there, it’s a live show, very emotional.”

Dec apologises for Bruno Tonioli’s comment

Fans were quick to react to Bruno’s remark, with one person writing on X: “Sack Bruno he just said [explicit] on live daytime television!!”

Someone else added: “Bruno dropped a minor swear klaxon!”

A third chimed in: “And queue the complaints about it being a family show and his ‘swearing’.”

Who won BGT 2025?

Elsewhere in the show, magician Harry Moulding was announced as the 2025 winner.

During Harry’s act he had a pre-recorded VT of him jumping out of a plane, and managed to impress judges and viewers with his card trick.

After the winner was announced, viewers took to social media to express how shocked they were.

One wrote: “Erm what was that?”

Another added: “Such a disappointing result! I really wanted Binita to win!” A third added: “Absolutely fuming. He doesn’t deserve the win.”

