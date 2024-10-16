Amanda Holden has left BGT and Bruno Tonioli fans fuming after she shared a glimpse at the show’s 2025 judging panel…

The radio bombshell snapped a selfie with Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and a new member of the judging panel as production kicked off yesterday at the Blackpool Winter Gardens.

However, some fans weren’t impressed with the latest addition to the line-up…

Bruno has been replaced! (Credit: Instagram / Amanda Holden)

Bruno Tonioli replaced by new BGT star

Amanda, Simon and Alesha posed beside Youtuber KSI, who is standing in for Bruno whilst he films Dancing With The Stars in the US.

The judges could be seen beaming in the selfie. Alongside it, Amanda penned: “What a line-up. Sending [love] to @brunotonioliofficial.”

The Sun revealed last month that KSI – whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji – has even been given his very own golden buzzer, whilst standing in for Bruno, as a guest judge.

Despite only having a stint on the panel for three of the five first round audition days, he’ll still get a chance to send a lucky act into the live shows.

A source alleged to The Sun: “Bosses were keen for KSI to appear much like a full-time judge would, given he’s due to stand in for a number of days.

KSI is a popular YouTuber (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

“It means there will be one more Golden Buzzer act this year, with the remaining judges and hosts Ant and Dec also given an opportunity to press it.

“It will no doubt make the finals more exciting, to see which judge is best at picking a winner.”

BGT fans fume over Bruno Tonioli’s replacement

Regardless of the keenness of BGT bosses, many viewers didn’t seem pleased.

One penned to social media: “Time to boycott BGT.”

Another fumed on the BGT’s Instagram page: “No Bruno, no watch.”

A third wrote: “Urgghh even more reason not to watch.”

Others gushed over KSI as one said: “JJ is just gonna bring the vibes to BGT.”

Another added: “You did good for who you pressed it for was a really good show tonight!”

Meanwhile, KSI gushed over his gig on X, writing: “Had way too much fun filming BGT today.”

BGT 2025 will air in the spring.

