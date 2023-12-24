Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2023: Vicar of Dibley favourite James Fleet joins the cast

Beyond Paradise gets its very first Christmas Special in 2023, and much-loved Vicar of Dibley actor James Fleet joins the cast.

As the countdown to Christmas begins, residents of Shipton Abbott are left stunned as a string of bizarre burglaries happen overnight. When DI Humphrey Goodman and DS Esther Williams investigate the break-ins, it soon becomes clear that these are no usual smash-and-grab cases…

With a lack of evidence to go on except a mysterious pile of ash at each location, the team are stumped! To make matters worse, the beloved station are at risk of facing closure, with HQ breathing down their necks…

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of the Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2023.

James Fleet as Ernest in the Beyond Paradise Christmas Special (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt)

The Beyond Paradise Christmas cast: James Fleet stars as Ernest

James Fleet portrays Ernest in the Beyond Paradise Christmas Special. Of course, film fans will know the 71-year-old as bumbling but well-meaning Tom in the 1994 romcom Four Weddings and a Funeral.

He’s also famous for playing The Vicar of Dibley’s dim-witted but kind-hearted Hugo Horton. Staffordshire-born James played the role between 1994 and 2020, opposite Dawn French.

Actor James has been on our screens ever since 1979, when he played Ian in the TV series The Omega Factor. He popped up in episodes of Grange Hill, Dempsey and Makepeace, The Ruth Rendell Mysteries, Boon, and The Bill.

He’s known for playing William Smith in Underworld, Ashley Parkerwell in Spark, and Frank Robertson in Brotherly Love. In 2000, he portrayed Hilary Tipping in the legal comedy Chambers.

James played Frederick Dorrit in the TV adaptation of Little Dorrit. He even spent some time on the cobbles playing Robbie Sloane in Coronation Street in 2010. Other notable roles include Carter in Partners in Crime, Reverend Wakefield in Outlander, and Chris Lowe in Unforgotten.

More recently, he’s played Reverend Stephen Bellasis in Belgravia, and King George III in Bridgerton. Also, Judge Fang in Dodger, and Colonel Merrick in All Creatures Great and Small.

He’s been in dozens of films, including The Phantom of the Opera, Sense and Sensibility, Kevin & Perry Go Large, The Lost King, and Operation Mincemeat.

Amalia Vitale (far right) as Hannah in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt)

Actress Amalia Vitale stars as Hannah

Amalia Vitale, 35, plays Hannah in the cast of the Beyond Paradise Christmas Special on BBC One.

Some viewers might recognise her voice, more than her face, though… She is famous for voicing Lu-La, Me-Ma, and others in Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. Amalia is also known for voicing several characters in the animation Dragons: Rescue Riders, and Roots & Fruits.

She’s been on our screens ever since 2012, when she appeared in the short film She’s Gone. In 2014, she popped up in an episode of Casualty as Zed Ponzini. She later played Ida Romano in Midsomer Murders. Amalia has also portrayed Suzy Flett in Endeavour, Annie the Punk in Trying, and Ganush in Willow.

She’s appeared in the films Christmas Eve, and Making It.

Kulvinder Ghir, seen here on the Great British Menu S18 finals, joins the cast of Beyond Paradise this Christmas (Credit: Optomen Ltd/Ashleigh Brown)

The Beyond Paradise Christmas cast: Kulvinder Ghir stars

Comedian and actor Kulvinder Ghir, 58, appears in two of the biggest Christmas episodes in 2023. First he appears in the Beyond Paradise Christmas Special on Christmas Eve, and then he pops up in the Christmas Day special of Call the Midwife too!

Kenya-born Kulvinder is probably best known as one of the cast members in sketch show Goodness Gracious Me. He performed alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal and Nina Wadia from 1998 to 2015. Those with a very good memory might even remember him from one of his earliest roles, playing Davy Malik in the TV series Howard’s Way.

Film fans will also recognise him from playing Aslam in the Yorkshire-based 1987 film Rita, Sue and Bob Too!, and Teetu in Bend it Like Beckham.

Kulvinder has been in dozens of TV shows, including A Sense of Guilt, Waterfront Beat, The Real McCoy, At Home with the Braithwaites, and Holby City, where he played Anil Bannerjee. Other notable roles include Ramesh Popat in My Life as a Popat, Mohammed Khan in Lunch Monkeys, and Mool Chand in Beecham House.

Still Open all Hours fans will know him for playing Cyril from 2013 to 2019.

More recently, he’s played Poly Verisof in Foundation, Rakesh Kapoor in Suspicion, and General Toda Rai in Black Narcissus. He voices dozens of animated characters in TV and film, including Sanjay in The Queen’s Corgi, Anish Bose in Bob the Builder, and various characters in Hilda.

Sheila Reid, seen here in Inside No9, appears in the festive edition of Beyond Paradise (Credit: BBC Studios/James Stack)

The Beyond Paradise Christmas cast: Sheila Reid guest stars

Veteran actress Sheila Reid, 85, joins the cast of Beyond Paradise for the festive Christmas Eve special.

Benidorm fans will know her for playing Madge Harvey in the ITV sitcom from 2007 to 2018. But she’s been acting ever since 1960! As well as a long career in theatre film, Sheila has been in dozens of TV shows.

Most notably, she’s played Hilda in Ghostbusters of East Finchley, various roles in Psychobitches, and Mrs. Jenkins in Call the Midwife. Her numerous film roles have included Mrs Buttle in Brazil, Enid in Containment, and Sara Kovac in The Touch.

More recently, Sheila has played Baroness Antonia Garner in the Stephen Graham thriller Bodies. She’s also played Gladys in the comedy The Power of Parker, Mollie in Inside No.9, and Nan in Dreamland.

Chris Jenks returns as Josh Woods in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt)

Chris Jenks also returns to play Josh Woods

Actor Chris Jenks returns to play Josh Woods in the cast of Beyond Paradise this Christmas. He first played Josh in several episodes of the first series, and will reprise the role in the Christmas special.

An actor since 2016, Chris played Carlton Dyer in one episode of Doctors, before winning the role of Jamie in The Athena, a role he played from 2018 t0 2019.

He also portrayed Archibald Cosmos in Miracle Workers, and Steve Morley in Sex Education. Chris recently played DC Jason Murray in Karen Pirie.

He played Callum Barker in the cast of Vigil series 2 earlier this month.His character had a crucial role in the storyline.

Humphrey and Martha work through their problems in the Beyond Paradise Christmas special (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt)

Who else stars in the cast of the Beyond Paradise Christmas Special?

Of course, My Family’s Kris Marshall portrays Humphrey Goodman, alongside Not Going Out’s Sally Bretton as his fiancée Martha Lloyd.

Former EastEnder star Zahra Ahmadi portrays Esther Williams, and The Durrells’ Barbara Flynn is Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd. Alan Partridge legend Felicity Montagu stars as Margo Martins, while Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn plays Kelby Hartford.

Melina Sinadinou plays Esther’s teenage daughter, Zoe, Hollyoaks’ Jade Harrison returns to play CS Charlie Woods, and The Crown’s Eva Feiler plays Nurse Lucy.

Other cast members include actor Isaac Vincent-Norgate. He portrays a cheeky young shoplifter who causes trouble for the police force in Shipton Abbott. His first ever role was playing Henry Parker in the ITV drama Sanditon, a part he played from 2018 to 2023. Fans of the show will know that Beyond Paradise’s Kris Marshall also starred in Sanditon, playing Tom Parker – his dad!

He also played played a little boy in a hospice in Ricky Gervais’ Netflix comedy After Life.

Finally, Bellowhead – the band behind the show’s music and opening theme tune – will make a cameo in the episode.

Read more: BBC One reveals ‘shocking’ plot line for series 2 of Beyond Paradise starring Kris Marshall

Beyond Paradise Christmas Special airs on Christmas Eve at 9pm on BBC One.

What do you think of Beyond Paradise? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.