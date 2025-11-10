Bergerac series 2 first look as EastEnders star Adrian Edmondson joins the cast

Filming has officially wrapped on Bergerac series 2 – and first-look photos have given fans plenty to talk about. The hit Jersey-set crime drama is adding some major star power, with Scott & Bailey favourite Lesley Sharp joining the cast.

She’s not the only new face either. EastEnders star Adrian Edmondson is also on board, alongside returning stars Damien Molony as detective Jim Bergerac and Zoë Wanamaker as Charlie Hungerford.

With another six episodes confirmed, viewers are already asking the big questions – what’s in store for Bergerac this time around, and when will it hit our screens?

Bergerac series 2 plot

Series 2 of Bergerac sees the titular detective starting to piece his life back together, as he tries to come to terms with his wife’s death.

Mother-in-law Charlie’s blossoming romance seems to inspire Jim to rejoin the dating scene, with daughter Kim urging him on. He quickly connects with Jersey visitor Nicola, but Jim is pulled into another case before their relationship has time to grow.

The groom of a wedding is discovered dead in his hotel room, leading to suspicion and scrutiny among the party attendees.

“Jim will have to decipher the victim’s cryptic last words from his speech if he is ever going to bring the killer to justice. And when Jim starts to unravel old secrets, more skeletons come to light, making this his most intricate case yet,” teases the press release.

Lesley Sharp joins the cast

Plenty of new faces join Damien, Zoë, Chloe Sweetlove (as Kim) and Robert Gilbert (Barney Crozier) in Bergerac series 2.

Enter Lesley Sharp as Monica. She was nominated for a BAFTA Award in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category in 1998, for her part in The Full Monty. She later went on to play Trudy Graham in Clocking Off, detective Janet Scott in the aforementioned Scott & Bailey and Madeline in last year’s Red Eye on ITV.

Then we have Adrian Edmondson, who most recently appeared as the sinister Atom Eins in Disney+ hit Alien: Earth. He joins the Bergerac family as the “charming” Nigel, a new presence in Charlie’s life. Adrian is legendary in comedy circles for starring in The Young Ones and Bottom with Rik Mayall.

Camilla Beeput, best known for ITV’s crime dramas The Tower and The Suspect, and Sky’s Save Me franchise, plays Nicola in the returning series, while Killing Eve’s Turlough Convery is another newcomer in the form of Michael, Monica’s son.

His Dark Materials’ Jonathan Aris is part of the new crew, as Richard Gibbon, as is Sherwood’s Charles Dale as Ian. Industry’s Georgina Rich plays Ruth, while Suspicion’s Denzel Baidoo appears as Andy.

Bergerac series 2 filming locations

Filming for Bergerac series 2 once again took the cast and crew back to the island of Jersey. Fans can expect to see plenty of familiar sights from series 1, including the capital St Helier, as well as St Ouen’s Bay, St Brelade’s Bay, Gorey Pier and Royal Square – all set to make a return to the screen.

The production also ventured to the stunning county of Devon on England’s South West coast, which provided a picturesque backdrop for several scenes in the upcoming series.

Bergerac series 2 release date

Bergerac series 2 doesn’t have a confirmed release date just yet, but fans can rest assured the crime drama will be back in 2026.

When it does return, you’ll be able to catch all the action on U and U&DRAMA – and we’ll be keeping a close eye out for the exact premiere date.

Bergerac will return to U and U&DRAMA for its second series in 2026. Series 1 is streaming on U.

