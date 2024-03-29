Ben Shephard previously spoken out to set the record straight over a common Tipping Point “conspiracy theory”.

Since the show launched in 2012, Ben has been the host of Tipping Point. The game sees a slew of contestants take on the iconic machine with the hope of winning the £10,000 jackpot.

And, over the years, there have been several theories about the show’s machine being manipulated by magnets. But Ben finally addressed the rumour back in 2022.

Ben is a firm-favourite on Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard on Tipping Point conspiracy

Back in 2022, a celebrity edition of the show aired and saw famous faces Joe Marler, Lucy Pargeter and Sara Pascoe appear as contestants.

Emmerdale star Lucy endured a rough start at the game and then joked: “[There was] someone with a magnet behind there flipping it that way.”

Don’t talk about the magnet. Conspiracy theorists love a magnet.

Publicly addressing the theory for the first time, Ben responded, shutting her down: “Don’t talk about the magnet. Conspiracy theorists love a magnet.”

Lucy agreed, and joked: “I love a conspiracy theory.”

Ben spoke out about a conspiracy theory (Credit: ITV)

Ben tipped to leave gameshow

In other Ben Shephard news, he has been tipped to leave Tipping Point following his recent move to This Morning.

The TV favourite recently swapped GMB for This Morning, becoming the show’s latest presenter. Ben, along with Cat Deeley, made their debut earlier this month. However, with Ben’s This Morning stint in full swing, it’s been claimed by the bookies that Ben could leave Tipping Point.

In an exclusive odds from OLBG, the bookies have chalked Ben up at 2/1 to leave the show in the next six months.

An OLBG spokesperson told ED!: “Ben Shephard is 2/1 to leave Tipping Point in the next six months after making his This Morning debut alongside Cat Deeley earlier this week. It has inevitably put Shephard’s Tipping Point in doubt. And there is a 33 per cent chance he will leave the game show.”

Read more: This Morning star Rustie Lee hits out over new presenters as she admits she’d ‘love’ to present the show

Catch Ben Shephard on Tipping Point Lucky Stars Good Friday at 5pm on ITV1

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.