This Morning star Rustie Lee hits out over new presenters as she admits she’d ‘love’ to present the show: ‘No reason why I shouldn’t’

This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley had better watch their backs – one of the show’s chefs appears to be vying for their jobs!

Rustie Lee, who has been cooking on the show on and off since 2012, appears a little put out that she wasn’t asked to present.

She told the My Dirty Laundry podcast: “I’m sure I could present extremely well on that show. I would love to do it. There’s no reason why I shouldn’t do it.”

This Morning presenters Ben and Cat ‘are what people want’

Ben and Cat started their new roles as the permanent Monday to Thursday presenters of This Morning earlier this month.

And chef Rustie has delivered her verdict. She said: “I think that Cat and Ben are good. It’s what people want.”

But good luck to them. I wish them the best. Of course I do.

However, she added: “I liked the mix with people like Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson – people from different walks of life.

“I think they’re going with a steady hand but I saw Cat Deeley work on the show and she did well. Ben Shephard is amazing too, he’s a good family man.

“But I think how they were going since the Phillip Schofield situation was nice because it gives everyone a chance to do something. But good luck to them. I wish them the best. Of course I do.”

‘There’s no reason why I shouldn’t do it’

Rustie admitted that she “liked how they were going with different presenters all the time”.

However, she said: “They’ve never invited me to be a presenter. It wouldn’t be the first time I’ve done it. I’ve had radio shows in Birmingham. I was a radio presenter on a show in Birmingham, West Midlands, BBC Radio.

“So, you know, they’ve never said: ‘Oh, Rustie you should present.’ I would love to present and show them that it’s something I can do with people. You have to be good with people.”

She added: “A lot of people in Britain know me. There’s no reason why I shouldn’t do it. Simple as that.”

