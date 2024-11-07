Ben Shephard has announced he’s taking a break from This Morning for a few weeks thanks to a “top secret” project.

The presenter, 49, left his co-host Cat Deeley baffled as he teased his absence from the daytime show.

Former Good Morning Britain star Ben said he’s flying to “the other side of the world” today and will reveal all about his big news on Monday (November 11).

Ben is taking a break from This Morning for a couple of weeks (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard on This Morning

At the end of today’s show, Ben said: “I’ve got a bit of news to share. I’m taking a couple of weeks away to go out and work on this exciting new project for ITV. It’s top secret!”

Cat, 48, asked: “Where you going?”

Ben replied: “The other side of the world. I’m flying now after the show. I can’t tell you what it is though.”

Cat teased: “Are you going to be eating witchetty grubs?” seemingly referring to ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, which begins on November 17 and is filmed in Australia.

Cat quizzed Ben on his “top secret” project (Credit: ITV)

Ben said: “I can neither confirm nor deny where in the world I’m going to be going.”

Cat asked further: “Are you going to be seeing my two mates,” appearing to refer to I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec.

Ben replied: “I can neither confirm nor deny who I’m going to be with.”

He then told viewers: “On Monday’s show, when you’re here with Alison [Hammond], I will be able to reveal all live from where I am in the world.”

Signing off the show, Ben said: “See you in a few weeks!”

Alison will host with Cat on Monday’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning news

Viewers began their theories on why Ben is taking a break from This Morning. Some think he’s doing I’m A Celeb.

One person wrote on X: “Is Ben Shephard going into #ImACeleb maybe as a late entrant? He’s just said he’s filming something on the other side of the world for a ‘few weeks’. Plus I read the other the contestants fly to Australia this weekend for the new series.”

However, another said: “Ben Shephard on I’m A Celebrity? Nah he wouldn’t tell us that easy.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. I’m A Celebrity 2024 begins on Sunday, November 17 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

