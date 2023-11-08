Strictly pro Brendan Cole slates Krishnan’s ‘absolutely woeful’ performance but insists he isn’t ‘going anywhere soon’

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole has slammed Krishnan Guru-Murthy‘s Couples’ Choice routine, which he performed on the BBC dance show last weekend, describing him as the weakest celebrity on the show this year.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Brendan discussed Annabel Croft and her dance partner Johannes Radebe, the couple he thinks will leave the show next. He said: “She’s probably the weakest performer other than Krishnan, but I don’t think he’ll be going anywhere anytime soon.”

He continued: “His dance on Saturday night was absolutely woeful.”

Strictly pro Brendan Cole was impressed with Annabel

However, he actually praised Annabel’s dance last weekend, calling the “superb” performance the “dance of the night”.

He added: “She was in it, she performed it well, her family were there, it was all very poignant because of the reason for it, with the passing of Mel [her late husband] earlier in the year, so I think as a number it was perfection. I don’t often say things deserve 10s at this point of the game. But if you’re going to give something a 10, it should be something like that.

“Annabel will most likely be given a faster number next week, which will be more tricky and so far, other than Saturday, it’s not been a good run for her.”

Strictly news: BBC show has ‘changed’ Krishnan’s life

Brendan’s comments on Krishnan’s dancing come a week after the Channel 4 News presenter showed off his dramatic weight loss on Lorraine. He appeared on the show last Thursday (November 2) alongside his dance partner Lauren Oakley. And, he revealed that Strictly has “changed his life”.

His health has improved overall since he joined Strictly. He admitted that he entered with “all sorts of fears”. But, he said that taking part in the show had provided him with plenty of benefits. And he opened up about his health to The Guardian in September.

He said: “I’ve got various health issues, which I’m constantly aware of. I’ve got a genetic heart condition – hypertrophic cardiomyopathy – which has killed two of my cousins, Crohn’s disease, and various other things I won’t bore you with.

“I even asked my cardiologist if I might drop dead live on BBC One. No, was his answer – but he couldn’t give me an absolute guarantee.”

