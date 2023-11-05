Strictly viewers in tears after spotting Annabel’s gesture to late husband after beautiful routine

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing were left feeling emotional after star Annabel Croft’s tribute to her late husband. This followed her routine in which she performed the Couple’s Choice dance with pro partner Johannes Radebe.

Annabel’s husband, Mel Coleman, died in May this year, weeks after he was diagnosed with stage three cancer. In last night’s show (Saturday, November 4), Annabel used her routine to pay tribute to Mel – and talk about the profound sense of loss she and her family have experienced since his death.

Annabel paid tribute to her husband, Mel, last night (Credit: BBC)

Annabel Croft pays tribute to late husband in Strictly routine

Speaking prior to the dance, tennis player Annabel said: “This week it’s Couple’s Choice and we’re dancing a lyrical dance to the song Wings by Birdy. I think this song is definitely a tribute to my husband Mel. It couldn’t be anything other than that.”

“As soon as we met I was just taken by his massive smile and his great sense of humour. We were supposed to have our 30th wedding anniversary this year and I never ever saw what’s happened coming.”

Annabel ended her dance by blowing Mel a kiss (Credit: BBC)

She continued: “He got diagnosed on January 31st and he was told he didn’t have very long. I don’t think I could survive without the children.”

Daughter Lily said: “I don’t think I recognise you from when you first started Strictly to now. You are so amazing now. My dad always loved watching Strictly. He adored watching Johannes. He’s definitely the angel she needed as much as he did too.”

Clips of Annabel and Johannes preparing for the routine showed her taking him to Richmond Park, including the bench she and Mel would visit every day.

During the routine itself, Annabel and Johannes sat on a park bench – from where Annabel blew her late husband a kiss.

Annabel’s routine left fans devastated (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers ‘in tears’ following Annabel’s gesture to late husband

Writing on Twitter (now X) after Annabel’s dance, viewers shared their heartbreak in a series of gushing posts. Many found themselves tearful and ‘broken’ by the emotional dance.

“Annabel sending a kiss to her husband broke me. A beautiful end to a stunning and brave performance,” wrote one viewer.

“Every single moment of Annabel and Johannes’ dance was breathtakingly beautiful. it felt like a love letter to anyone who’s ever lost someone close to them. hold your loved ones tight,” said another.

“The ending of Annabel and Johannes’ dance had me sobbing, what a beautiful tribute,” said a third.

“Think we’re all crying with you Annabel,” wrote famous fan Sally Ann Matthews – who plays Jenny Connor on Coronation Street.

Read more: Craig Revel Horwood set to leave Strictly Come Dancing after 2024 series to ‘enjoy life’?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!