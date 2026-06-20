BBC confirms second season of Ashley Cain documentary won’t air amid allegations of ‘unacceptable’ social media posts

The reason why the BBC has decided not to air Ashley Cain’s latest documentary series has now been revealed.

A second season of Ashley Cain: Into the Danger Zone was filmed earlier this year, but the broadcaster has confirmed it no longer intends to show the episodes.

Ashley hs had his show axed (Credit: We Need to Talk / YouTube)

BBC pulls second season of Ashley Cain’s documentary series

The BBC has dropped plans to air the second series of Ashley’s programme after offensive historic tweets resurfaced.

The latest instalment of the documentary was filmed in January. However, the BBC has now confirmed it has “no plans” to broadcast the series. It also said there are “no future projects” involving Cain.

The former Ex on the Beach star, who rose to fame after appearing on the MTV series in 2014, used offensive terms to describe women in posts shared between 2011 and 2015.

Cain has not publicly addressed the tweets.

Ashley’s historic tweets have resurfaced (Credit: BBC)

BBC issue statement

In a statement, the BBC said: “The posts by Ashley Cain, albeit from many years ago, are completely unacceptable.

“The BBC has clear requirements around vetting and social media checks, which are undertaken by the production company,” it continued.

“In this instance, the process clearly failed, and we are investigating why. We are continuing to strengthen our processes to ensure everyone working for, and on behalf of, the BBC meets our values and standards,” the broadcaster added.

“We have no plans to broadcast the new series of Into the Danger Zone, and no future projects with Ashley Cain.”

It is understood the BBC was unaware of the posts before working with the reality star.

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Ashley Cain: Into the Danger Zone

Earlier this week, the BBC said it “expects the highest standards of behaviour from everyone who works with or for the BBC.”

At the time of writing, the first series of Ashley Cain: Into the Danger Zone remains available on BBC iPlayer.

The programme followed the former footballer and reality TV star as he travelled to some of the world’s most dangerous locations, where he spoke to men living on the fringes of society.

TV Guide has contacted Ashley’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Ashley Cain admits he’s ‘struggling’ following birth of son: ‘I can’t do this anymore, that’s the honest truth’

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