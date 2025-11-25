Strictly star Julian Caillon has returned to work after his dance partner Balvinder Sopal revealed she was with another dancer during rehearsals this week.

Last weekend, Balvinder and Julian performed an Argentine Tango to The Logical Song by Supertramp for Blackpool Week. Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas all gave the pair a score of 8. Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke awarded them a 9.

Even though they ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 33, there was no public vote after La Voix exited the competition due to an injury.

Balvinder was in rehearsals yesterday without Julian (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly star Balvinder Sopal in dance rehearsals without Julian Caillon

As a result of automatically making it to another week, Balvinder has been back in rehearsals this week. On Monday (November 24), the EastEnders icon posed with the choreographer and performer Arduino Bertoncello on her Instagram Story.

“Lovely day dancing with @Garduinobertoncello today. #Strictly has some awesome people on the show and I’m so lucky to be working with them,” she wrote.

Balvinder also attached a snapshot of Arduino using a foot massager.

“Using the electrical pulse foot massager – I don’t know who sent to me.. but it’s awesome! Thank you – even Ardu agrees!!!” she added.

In the content yesterday, Australian dancer Julian, who joined the Strictly family this year alongside Alexis Warr, was not present.

However, he has since issued an update with Balvinder…

Julian returned to rehearsals with Balvinder (Credit: Instagram)

‘Back and ready to roll’

Earlier this morning, Julian shared a mirror selfie in a lift, writing: “Back and ready to roll.”

Hours later, the 30-year-old dancer then appeared with Balvinder in a dance studio wearing the same clothes.

“A short but great day back in the studio! Wonder Woman is off for a full day of EastEnders now,” he wrote.

This coming Saturday (November 29), Balvinder and Julian will return to the dancefloor with a jive. They will perform to Right Back Where We Started From by Maxine Nightingale.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

