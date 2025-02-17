BAFTA viewers last night were left “disgusted” after actors Timothy West, Bernard Hill and Brian Murphy were left out of the In Memoriam tribute.

The prestigious award ceremony took place in London on Sunday night (February 16) and many A-list stars attended. The show was hosted by former Doctor Who actor David Tennant.

BAFTA In Memoriam tributes ‘missing’

In addition to many trophies being awarded to actors, the BAFTAs also made time to pay tribute to the talented stars who died in the past year.

Wicked actor Jeff Goldblum took to the stage and led the tribute by playing As Time Goes By on the piano. While performing, images of beloved icons were shown on the screen behind him.

The likes of Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Joan Plowright, James Earl Jones and Donald Sutherland were some of the actors honoured. However, viewers couldn’t help but notice several names missing.

Much-loved British stars Timothy West, Bernard Hill and Brian Murphy were all surprisingly not included in the tribute. Following this, fans were left super disappointed.

‘Sad and disappointed’

“BAFTA can go get [bleep]ed for missing off Bernard Hill in the memoriam section,” one angry user wrote on X.

“Not quite sure how the #BAFTAs ‘forgot’ to mention Bernard Hill in the memoriam section. Even ignoring his other work, he’s the only actor to have starred in two of the three films to have won 11 Oscars,” another shared.

An insult to their families and all who admired them!

“Sad and disappointed that Brian Murphy was not included in the BAFTA in memoriam section. They had plenty of time to fit a tribute in especially with the contribution he gave to tv and movies over his lifetime. His fans wont forget him, and his legacy will live on,” a third remarked.

“Timothy West and Bernard Hill missing from the in Memoriam section of #BAFTA2025 is unforgivable. Either don’t do it or do it properly! An insult to their families and all who admired them! Next time don’t leave to the intern!” a fourth person shared.

“Why did you miss out Timothy West who died in November 2024? You even did a tribute to him when he died,” a fifth user asked the official BAFTA account.

Our year-round, public testament to those who worked in the screen industries can be found here https://t.co/B5Fd5JuRxP — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 16, 2025

BAFTAs respond following backlash

Following the backlash from viewers, BAFTA responded via its X account.

A statement said: “The tributes we pay at our Film, Games and Television Awards are moments for pause, reflection and remembrance of all the extraordinarily talented people who dedicated their lives to the screen arts.”

BAFTA also shared a link to the site featuring permanent memorial tributes to the industry’s late stars.

