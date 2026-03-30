Babies honours Death In Paradise’s ‘extraordinary’ Danielle Scott-Haughton in episode 1 tribute

Babies, the new BBC drama from Stefan Golaszewski, includes a tribute to Danielle Scott-Haughton. You may not recognise the name — but you’ll almost certainly know the shows she helped bring to life.

Now streaming on BBC iPlayer, Babies is one of Golaszewski’s most quietly devastating projects yet. Like Him & Her, Mum, and Marriage before it, it finds heartbreak in the mundane, balancing awkward humour with something far heavier underneath.

The series follows Lisa (Siobhán Cullen) and Stephen (Paapa Essiedu), a couple in their 30s desperate to have a baby. Instead, they’re forced to navigate grief while watching others live out the life they wanted.

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The first episode ends on a sombre note — and its credits close with a tribute to Danielle Scott-Haughton.

Death in Paradise paid tribute to Danielle Scott-Haughton earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Babies’ tribute to Danielle Scott-Haughton explained

Danielle Scott-Haughton was a commissioning editor at the BBC. She died in January 2026 at the age of 36.

She worked across some of the broadcaster’s biggest shows, serving as commissioning editor on Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise, while also contributing to EastEnders and earning an executive producer credit on Peaky Blinders.

Earlier in her career, she worked at Balloon Entertainment, where she launched the Balloon Diverse Writers’ Initiative — one of many efforts to champion underrepresented voices in the industry.

BBC drama chief Lindsay Salt, who hired her in 2023, described her as a “true tastemaker and collaborator”.

Scott-Haughton also wrote and directed episodes of Dear Jesus and The Alexis Show in the early 2010s. Away from TV, she was an acclaimed writer — when you have time, her Trench columns are well worth reading.

She is also credited as an executive producer on Babies.

Danielle Scott-Haughton’s death sparked a wave of tributes (Credit: BBC)

Death in Paradise team pay tribute to ‘friend’ Danielle Scott-Haughton

Following her death, the official Death in Paradise Instagram account shared an emotional tribute.

“It is impossible to put into words the energy and joy she brought with her each time she visited our shoots, or the wonderful collaboration of working with her,” the page wrote.

“Her enthusiasm, positivity and determination not only to make every project as good as it could be, but also to take care of the people and world around her, was infectious and inspiring.

“We will all miss her enormously. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues at this difficult and very sad time.”

In an email to staff, Salt and BBC content chief Kate Phillips also paid tribute.

“Dani was a real force in the industry, particularly in championing female and diverse writers and directors.

“She also celebrated all of her colleagues – always the first person to congratulate others… she was simply the most beautiful soul. None of us can quite believe that she’s gone. We’re in conversation with Dani’s family and will share more about plans to remember her soon.”

Wunmi Mosaku, the Oscar-nominated Sinners star who also appeared in Vera, added: “Heartbreaking. Dani, we love you and will miss you deeply! I just can’t believe it, love to her loved ones.”

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Babies is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

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