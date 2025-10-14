On This Morning today (October 14), things got awkward during a debate with Nick Ferrari and Ashley James.

While joining regular hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, the pair sat down and discussed England pushing to follow on from Wales and Scotland by introducing an official smacking ban.

However, when the conversation then turned to schools banning parents from attending their children’s sports days, Nick didn’t hold back..

This Morning star Nick Ferrari tells Ashley James her children ‘need a good smack’

During the conversation, Ashley James, who shares two children, Alfie, four, and Ada, two, with her partner Tommy Andrews, confessed that her kids are currently going through a “competitive” period.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star shared: “This isn’t about policing parents’ behaviour, it’s about safeguarding and protecting dignity. But my kids are really into winning at the moment, they’re two and four, and they’re trying to throw each other down the stairs so I’m really trying to hammer home that it’s not about winning, but the thought that there’s parents shouting…”

Ben Shephard and Cat then discussed the idea of good winners and good losers. However, Nick, who appeared via a video link, savagely got involved and said: “Ashley, I’m a little nervous about your two and four year olds trying to throw each other down the stairs. They possibly need a good smack!”

“I’m only kidding, I’m only kidding!” he quickly stated. While smirking, Ashley added: “Not on my watch, not on my watch!”

However, Ashley joked that Nick was “very brave” to say it when he was not in the studio.

Viewers react

Ashley and Nick are no strangers to disagreeing with each other on This Morning. However, they also see eye-to-eye on many topics. That said, viewers are often divided over the pair.

“This is my daily I love Ashley James tweet,” one user wrote on X.

“Ashley on, programme off. She’s obnoxious,” another person shared.

“Think I’m with Nick on this one,” a third remarked following today’s debates.

“Nick knows his stuff,” another insisted.

