TV favourite Anton Du Beke could be “overlooked” as his cult gameshow Hole in the Wall is tipped to make a comeback.

The show ran for two series on BBC One. It launched in 2008 and was hosted by the late Dale Winton. In 2009, Strictly Come Dancing favourite Anton took over the reigns before the series was axed.

However, a reboot is now said to be in the offing. And, according to The Mirror, the hosting gig could soon be ‘up for grabs’.

Hole in the Wall tipped for reboot

Hole in the Wall saw celebrities – clad in skintight silver suits and helmets – trying to form the shape of the hole in a wall as it slid horizontally towards them.

If they succeeded, they passed through. However, if they failed they were pushed into a pool of water.

According to The Sun, the idea of bringing it back is being “floated” with broadcasters.

Anton was the host of the previous reboot but I doubt he’ll be back for this new one – or even if he will want to return.

“The production company that owns the rights to the show has been floating the idea of bringing it back with broadcasters,” said a source. “That includes the BBC. Just because it started out on the Beeb doesn’t mean it will end up there second time round. It could end up on ITV or even a streamer.”

‘Bidding war’

The source also predicted a “bidding war” between the networks as they fight to air the gameshow.

“It could even lead to a bidding war between some big companies, many of whom will now be headed up by execs who used to watch the show when they were growing up,” they added.

‘Doubts’ Anton Du Beke will return

But will Anton return as the show’s host?

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede reckons TV brothers Adam and Ryan Thomas could work in the role. The boys are apparently in line to present new ITV gameshow 99 to Beat, so are making a move from acting to presenting.

Nick told ED!: “The news that the hit BBC show Hole In The Wall is coming back will be great news to fans of the show. With the success of the reboot of Gladiators, it’s the perfect time for it to come back.

“Anton was the host of the previous incarnation but I doubt he’ll be back for this new one – or even if he will want to return. He’s busy with Strictly and also his successful travelogue show.

“I think the Thomas brothers or perhaps AJ and Curtis Pritchard could be in for the running. Or a hot couple like Tyler West and Molly Rainford. One obvious host for the show could be Sam Thompson. Hot off his win of I’m A Celebrity, he’s a very popular star and his big personality is perfect for a show like Hole In The Wall.

“So sadly, in one way or another, I do think Anton will be overlooked.”

