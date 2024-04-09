Ryan and Adam Thomas ‘lined up for ITV game show’: ‘It worked for Ant and Dec’

Brothers Ryan Thomas and Adam Thomas have reportedly been lined up for a new game show on ITV.

Following the success of their travel series – Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai – reports claim that Adam and Ryan could see more success on ITV.

According to reports, Ryan and Adam could give TV legends Ant and Dec a run for their money with a new weekend game show.

Ryan Thomas could land a new TV role with his brother Adam (Credit: ITV)

Ryan and Adam Thomas ‘lined up’ for new ITV game show

The Mirror claims that the ITV show – reportedly titled 99 to Beat – will bring “plenty of laughs” and needs “happy-go-lucky hosts”. And who fits the bill better than Ryan and Adam?!

A source told the publication: “This game show will bring plenty of laughs and needs happy-go-lucky hosts at the helm. Ryan and Adam fit the bill perfectly and it would be great to see the brothers working together as TV hosts for the first time.

“The could be a really exciting new chapter for them and should be a lot of fun. They are so natural together. Hey, it worked for Ant and Dec…”

Ant and Dec have had incredible TV success – hosting the likes of Saturday Night Takeaway, Limitless Win and I’m A Celebrity.

Could Adam and Ryan become the new Ant and Dec? (Credit: ITV)

New ITV show 99 to Beat

Earlier this month, reports claimed that ITV is launching a new game show called 99 to Beat. Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Whether it’s trying to find a dummy hidden in a vat of jelly or putting on a frozen t-shirt, the only aim of the game is to not come last. If they do, they’re out.

“The format is already successful in seven countries with multiple series in Germany, The Netherlands, Norway and Poland. The eight-part series starts with 100 contestants, and viewers will follow as players go head-to-head in a range of visually distinctive and often hilarious games.

“After each round, the number of players is gradually whittled down, with only one person taking the top prize.”

ED! has contacted reps for Ryan, Adam and ITV for comment.

