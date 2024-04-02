Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice waved goodbye to viewers last night as their travel series, Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain, came to a close (April 1).

The series saw them explore Anton’s motherland, Spain, whilst meeting new and old friends along the way. It’s no surprise that the pair were reluctant to say farewell to their BBC viewers.

Although, this may not be adios forever. The travelling duo hinted that they might have another trip on the horizon…

The duo said goodbye to Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain last night (Credit: BBC / Anton & Giovanni’s adventures in Spain)

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice wrap on second travel series

In last night’s episode, Anton and Giovanni shared a major clue that they could be working on their third series. Anton gushed to Giovanni: “What a lovely, lovely way to spend a summer.

“Where to next?”

To which Giovanni replied: “Well, it doesn’t matter where we’re going. As long as we’re together.”

It comes after reports Giovanni was embroiled in a feud with 2023 Strictly dance partner Amanda Abbington. Amanda withdrew from the competition in week five, citing medical issues.

However, it was later alleged that Amanda developed PTSD and needed therapy due to her experience.

Amid the controversy, Giovanni’s Strictly future has come into question. And now there are reports he’s gearing up for “crunch talks” with the BBC.

The Strictly stars might have another adventure ahead of them (Credit: BBC / Anton & Giovanni’s adventures in Spain)

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing 2024

According to The Sun, Strictly bosses are “undecided” over Giovanni’s fate.

A source is said to have claimed: “Bosses are undecided about whether or not they will give Gio a partner, just to take the heat off him. He’s still very much loved by all the head honchos.”

They went on to say: “But the big cheeses are wondering if it might be tough to find him a partner, given the reports about his harsh teaching style and the fact anyone who’s paired with him next will have to answer questions about his behaviour.”

ED! approached a representative for Giovanni Pernice for comment. A BBC spokesperson told ED!: “The professional dancers for 2024 will be announced in due course.”

Gio previously told Radio Times: “It’s not in my DNA to quit anything. I’m very competitive. So let’s bring on the next challenge,” when discussing whether he would ever quit the show.

