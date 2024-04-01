Giovanni Pernice’s life off-screen – financial support for his family in Italy; lookalike sister; mum’s pressure on ‘the one’

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is one of the show’s favourite professional dancers, but what is his life off-screen like?

From his relationships to his family, here’s everything we know about the Italian dancer…

Giovanni works hard to provide for his family in italy (Credit: YouTube)

Giovanni Pernice financially supports his family in Italy

Born in Sicily, Giovanni is now based in the UK due to his career. Talking about his desire to keep working, he revealed to Anton Du Beke on their newest TV show, Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain, that he financially supports his family back home in his native Italy.

“You know, I’m a workaholic as they say. Obviously I support me, I support my family back in Sicily, financially, so obviously I have fear that if I stop, everybody else and estops because of me.”

Dancer Giovanni is a godfather to his sister’s son (Credit: YouTube)

Giovanni Pernice’s sister

Giovanni has a close bond with his lookalike sister, Angela Pernice, and is a proud uncle and godfather to her young son.

Following her wedding, Angela paid tribute to Giovanni on Instagram after he attended her big day.

“The greatest legacy my parents left me… Many miles will separate us but I love you immensely the way you love me…. Seeing you getting excited made this day even more special…. I love you my little brother thank you for being there… you are my life,” she wrote.

Giovanni Pernice love life

Despite having many famous girlfriends over the years, such as Love Island star Maura Higgins and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, Giovanni has yet to meet ‘the one’.

That said, settling down is on the 33-year-old’s agenda as he admitted last year he would like to meet someone and start a family. However, on his Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily show, he told Anton that he doesn’t consider himself “grown-up” enough to be a family man right now.

“My mum always says to me, ‘So what is the situation?’ You know, because obviously, every time I date a girl I always tell her and ask ‘What do you think about this’. Bless her, she saw so many passing by and she asks ‘Is she the one?’ and she says ‘You know I want a baby before I pass away’. Of course, I want to have a family one day you know, I just have to find the right person first,” he said.

Giovanni explained the reason he hasn’t settled down yet is because he is focused on his career.

“I do get lonely sometimes, there’s no one to share it with. It’s a tricky thing, a fine line. Sometimes you want to be free to be able to focus on your career,” he added.

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain continues on BBC One tonight, Monday April 1, at 8pm.

