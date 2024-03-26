Giovanni Pernice kisses Strictly partner as they reunite amid ’emotional meeting’ claims

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice looked extremely pleased to be reunited with his former celebrity dance partner Michelle Visage this week. Posing on social media, the pair could be seen in a clip shared to Giovanni’s Stories.

They seemed very cosy, with the duo even sharing a kiss. But why did former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Michelle reunite with Giovanni?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Giovanni Pernice reunites with former Strictly dance partner Michelle Visage

Gio has been facing some serious ups and downs lately. From launching another TV travel series with Strictly Come Dancing favourite Anton Du Beke, to reportedly splitting with his model girlfriend, it seems the dancer has a lot going on.

Not to mention his live shows, where he travels around the country bringing his ‘Let Me Entertain You’ tour to the masses.

Giovanni is a showman at heart, so it was no surprise that he had another star-studded guest ready to step in when fellow performer Lauren Oakley couldn’t make it to his show in High Wycombe last night (March 25).

The entertainer had none other than former dance partner and Ru Paul’s Drag Race royalty Michelle step in. Michelle and Giovanni were all smiles as they were reunited, with Gio even planting a kiss on Michelle’s cheek.

Although it seems that Michelle wouldn’t actually be performing, the pair did look very pleased to see each other.

Gio explained: “Unfortunately Lauren is not doing the show, so I did have a replacement for that.”

Michelle then announced that she was “in” the show, with Gio joking that they would perform a fox trot.

The pair looked very happy to see each other (Credit: Instagram / @giovannipernice)

Giovanni Pernice tour

Meanwhile, Giovanni had another familiar face join him backstage – none other than Ted Lasso star, Hannah Waddingham. The Benidorm actress could be seen grinning as she embraced Giovanni. The dancer even joked that Hannah would be dancing with him.

Giovanni with actress Hannah Waddingham (Credit: Instagram / @giovannipernice)

Giovanni looked to have a whole host of guests coming to support him, with Anton announcing that he was attending the show to support his “other half”.

I’ve come to see a lovely show, I thought I better go see my other half.

“I’ve come to see a lovely show, I thought I better go see my other half,” Anton gushed.

The pair then joked that whilst they were living it up at the live show, they were also airing on BBC in hours to come – what a dream team!

Anton visited the show to support Gio (Credit: Instagram / @giovannipernice / @mrantondubeke)

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington ‘feud’

Giovanni’s outpouring of support comes after it was reported that his former Strictly dance partners were meeting to discuss him, after the Amanda Abbington PTSD claims.

It’s claimed that Amanda, Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore met to ‘comfort’ each other and share their “difficult experiences with Giovanni”.

Last year, Amanda quit Strictly on medical grounds. Reports claimed at the time that Amanda and Giovanni were feuding behind the scenes.

In January, reports alleged that Amanda had developed PTSD and needed therapy after her exit.

Read more: Every blow Giovanni Pernice has been dealt in the last year – ‘split’ heartbreak; Amanda Abbington drama; Strictly ‘meeting crisis’

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.