Sad news for Antiques Roadshow fans after it was revealed much-loved porcelain expert Henry Sandon died on Christmas Day.

He was aged 95, with the death being announced by son John, who is also an antiques expert on the show.

Henry, who appeared on the show for three decades, was at a care home in Malvern, Worcestershire when he passed away.

Antiques Roadshow star Henry Sandon passes away peacefully

In a statement shared with the BBC, John said his dad was a “hugely popular television presenter and a giant in the world of antiques”.

He added that he was synonymous with Worcester, “due to his enthusiasm for Royal Worcester pots and his infectious personality”.

John added: “To the millions who tuned in every Sunday evening to watch The Antiques Roadshow, Henry was like a favourite uncle, whose enthusiasm for even the humblest piece of chipped china was infectious.

“His joy when he discovered a rare Staffordshire pottery owl jug, nicknamed Ozzie, was a magic TV moment few will forget.”

Henry’s Antiques Roadshow career

Henry first appeared on the BBC programme in 1979 and instantly won over the hearts of the nation with his expertise every week.

Over the course of his career, he was the curator of the Worcester Porcelain Museum.

Sharing the news of his death, a museum rep said: “It is with great sadness we share the news that Henry Sandon passed away on Christmas morning. Our curator and then patron of the museum for many years, a much-loved expert who shared his knowledge and enthusiasm for pots and Worcester in person, in books and on TV. Sorely missed.”

Henry is survived by his sons, David, Peter and John, as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

His wife Barbara passed away in 2013.

Tributes pour in

Social media was awash with love for Henry as fans shared their condolences.

One said: “Soo sad to hear that dearest Henry Sandon of Antiques Road Show has passed. He was an absolute sweetheart.” Another added: “Very sad to hear, although he reached a good age. A legend of the Antiques Roadshow. RIP Henry Sandon.” Another commented: “Rest in peace Henry Sandon. Had the privilege to meet him once, a true gent of the antiques world. Sending condolences to John and the family.”

