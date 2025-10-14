Singer Anne-Marie finally revealed the name of her son on This Morning today (October 14).

In May, Anne-Marie gave birth to her son, who is her second child with rapper husband Slowthai. The couple also have a 19-month-old daughter, Seven.

The former Voice UK coach surprised the world with her second pregnancy in February. She gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump in an Instagram video while lip-syncing to her track Please Don’t Panic.

However, after keeping their son’s name under wraps, Anne-Marie has now shared what they decided to call him…

Anne-Marie and Slowthai welcomed their second child earlier this year (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Anne-Marie reveals the name of son on This Morning

While promoting her latest single Depression on the ITV daytime show, Anne-Marie revealed that she and her husband decided to name their son Forever Sugar.

The unique name was inspired by both her pregnancy journey and her grandmother.

Anne-Marie explained: “I had the diabetes thing you get while you’re pregnant. So I thought what a perfect middle name – Forever Sugar.”

“It’s a weird thing, really, because my nan used to sign off every card with ‘always and forever’ and my mum does it and my sister does it. And I just think Forever, it’s just a cool name.”

Anne-Marie has revealed her son is called Forever Sugar (Credit: ITV)

‘Poor little kid’

Despite Anne-Marie being happy with the name, This Morning viewers weren’t completely sold.

“Her Daughter is called Seven. Her Son is called Forever Sugar. What the actual,” one user wrote on X.

“Forever Sugar, that’ll go down well at the rugby club…” another person shared. “Forever Sugar?! Oh [bleep] off. Just [bleep] off,” a third remarked.

“Forever Sugar? Poor little kid,” a fourth said. “Seven and Forever Sugar are the names of Anne-Marie’s two kids,” a fifth wrote, informing their followers.

Anne-Marie welcomes second baby with Slowthai

The Voice star and Slowthai welcomed their second child in May. The couple shared the exciting news in a heartfelt post on social media.

“Another beautiful little thing has entered our lives. Hello everyone,” she wrote in her caption while attaching a selfie of her looking heavily pregnant in the mirror.

In other slides, Anne-Marie showed off a photo of her newborn sleeping. In another, she held onto her baby son’s little hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE-MARIE (@annemarie)

Anne-Marie and Slowthai are believed to have started dating in early 2022. Even though they kept their relationship under wraps, a report that emerged later claimed they were “secretly married.”

An insider claimed to The Sun in 2024 that the couple “got married in secret” two years ago in Las Vegas.

Anne-Marie very rarely talks about her relationship in public. However, she has been Slowthai’s biggest supporter throughout.

The news about them expanding their family came after Slowthai was found not guilty of three counts of rape in December 2024.

Slowthai and Anne-Marie secretly tied the knot in 2022 (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘You are the best mother’

Fans and friends took to Instagram to wish the couple on the new addition to their family.

“Congratulations,” singer Craig David wrote.

“Omg I’m so happy for you. you are the best mother,” another person shared.

“CONGRATULATIONS MUMMA IM SO PROUD OF YOU!!!” a third remarked.

“So cute congratulations,” a fourth commented.

Anne-Marie and her husband welcomed their daughter, Seven, in February 2024. However, the singer didn’t reveal her baby to the world until a few months later.

While posting a photo dump of life insights in April 2024, she wrote in the caption: “2024 is my favourite year already. We have a new member of our gang.”

Read more: Anne-Marie’s fall saved the BRITs and these hilarious memes prove it

Are you thrilled for Anne-Marie and Slowthai? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.