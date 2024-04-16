Amy Dowden is apparently eyeing her Strictly Come Dancing return in wake of her battle with cancer. The professional dancer has admitted she is “grateful” for “another shot at life” as she hopes to confirm her Strictly comeback.

Amy, 33, was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. This meant she was unable to compete in the 2023 running of the show.

The performer appeared on BBC Breakfast today (April 16). Alongside former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, Amy discussed the topic of health charities recruiting new volunteers across the country, as she fronts The Big Help Out campaign.

Amy took to the BBC Breakfast sofa today to discuss her latest project (Credit: BBC / BBC Breakfast)

Strictly star Amy Dowden opens up about cancer battle

BBC Breakfast presenters Jon Kay and Sally Nugent of course wanted to check in with how Amy is doing. She replied: “I’m doing really well thank you.

“I can’t believe it’s a year since I found the lump. I’m just so grateful in the year for the treatment I had. The NHS and all the charities and everyone that has helped me to still be here today.”

I found a lump the day before I was going on my honeymoon, and obviously when I got back I went to my GP and yeah I was told unfortunately it is grade three cancer.

Amy also described what it was like finding the lump, aged just 32. She detailed her story, stating: “I found a lump the day before I was going on my honeymoon.

“Obviously when I got back I went to my GP, and yeah I was told, unfortunately, it is grade three cancer and I need a mastectomy, chemotherapy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden)

Amy hints at Strictly Come Dancing return

Amy went on to say: “I was actually at the oncology unit yesterday having my injection which I’ll need for five years, but I’m just so grateful to get another shot at life.

“I never thought for a million years at 32 that I’d be diagnosed with breast cancer, there I was living my life to the full on Strictly Come Dancing I just got married, cancer doesn’t discriminate.”

The star also hinted at whether she could be twirling back onto the dance floor. She said: “Do you know what, that would be the dream.

“I’m working really hard and getting my body full back and rehab and physio.

“I’ve got a brilliant team so fingers crossed I’ll be back on your screens dancing later this year.”

Amy Dowden hopes to make a Strictly Come Dancing return (Credit: BBC/ Wildflame/ Stephen Hart / Amy Dowden’s Dare To Dance)

Amy Dowden fronts volunteering campaign

The star also opened up about fronting a campaign to encourage individuals to volunteer for health charities. She said: “I will forever do all I can to give back. Unfortunately, one in two of us, in our lifetimes, are diagnosed with cancer.

“Charities like Cancer Research UK, MacMillan Cancer Support, Young Lives vs Cancer, Breast Cancer Now, they wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for volunteers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden)

“Volunteers are the backbone, the heartbeat to all these charities that help fund research – the reason why I am still alive today.”

Amy went on to say: “As a volunteer, honestly, you get so much pride as well. It helps your mental health, there are so many benefits to it, there really is.”

