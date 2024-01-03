Amy Dowden begs Strictly bosses to pair her with GMB’s Ben Shephard for 2024 series: ‘Make it happen!’

Amy Dowden has revealed who she wants as a celeb partner for the new Strictly 2024 series – and it would be a match made in heaven!

The pro dancer, has been a regular on the glitzy BBC One show since 2017. However, Amy was forced to sit last year’s series out due to treatment for breast cancer.

But now, Amy has shared which famous face she thinks could help her *finally* win the iconic Glitterball trophy.

Amy had to sit out this year’s series of Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden ‘wants to get back on Strictly dance floor’

On Wednesday (January 3) Amy appeared on ITV’s Lorraine. Talking about what she wants for 2024, Amy said: “I just want to get myself back on that dance floor. It would be amazing to win Strictly, but winning would just be back with the gang dancing doing what I love.”

Ben Shephard I’ve heard is quite good.

As fans will recall, the 33-year-old star had to step aside as a professional on the show after having a mastectomy and chemotherapy. Amy bravely revealed her cancer diagnosis back in May last year – and has been keeping fans updated ever since.

Amy reveals dream celeb partner

The closest Amy has ever got to Strictly glory is in 2019 when she reached the final with Karim Zeroual. And on Lorraine, the host quizzed Amy: “”Is there anybody they can pair you up with to guarantee you winning?”

Amy replied: “There’s a few people. Hugh Jackman he’d be good.” She then proposed Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard. Amy mused: “Ben Shephard I’ve heard is quite good.”

Lorraine chimed in and gushed: “Ben Shephard has got twinkle toes, he has a base of dancing ability.”

She added: “But, he’s like a little bud that needs to flower and you are the very person that could bring that out. Can we make it happen?” Amy then said: “Yes let’s make it happen!”

It’s a no from Ben’s wife

However, we have some bad news for the pair – Ben has previously ruled out taking part in the series.

“I would love to do Strictly,” he said on GMB previously. “As you know, I spent three years in university learning to dance, I have a degree in dance. But my wife really doesn’t want me to do Strictly, I’ve spoken about it very publicly, but she’s not interested in me having an affair.”

Ben then joked: “I think she’s being very narrow-minded and it could be a great opportunity, who knows what could happen? It would be an amazing experience, I love a bit of spangle and glamour on a Saturday night.”

Amy said she’d like to be partnered with Ben (Credit: YouTube)

Amy vows to win Strictly 2024

It comes after Amy vowed to win Strictly in 2024. Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, she said: “After having a mastectomy, chemotherapy, fertility treatment, the lot, I am now finally looking ahead to 2024.

“I’ve just got a good feeling it’s going to be my year and hopefully I’m going to get that Glitterball and I’m going to bring it back to Wales, because a Welsh professional dancer’s never won the show.

“That might be because I’m the only ever Welsh professional dancer to be on the show. But, yeah, that’s my aim for 2024, to get fit and healthy and to get myself back on that Strictly dancefloor.”

Read more: Oti Mabuse trolled over decision not to announce baby daughter’s name as star defended by fans

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.