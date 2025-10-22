Amir Khan has taken a ‘swipe’ at his I’m A Celebrity… co-star Iain Lee, branding him “sly”.

The boxer appeared on the ITV show back in 2017 – in which he finished in fifth place. As well as Iain, Amir Khan starred alongside the likes of Rebekah Vardy, Jamie Lomas and eventual winner Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo.

However, while in the jungle, Amir and Iain clashed plenty of times. And now, almost 10 years on, Amir has appeared to have reignited his ‘feud’ with TV and radio presenter Iain.

Amir has issued a new ‘swipe’ at his co-star (Credit: ITV)

Amir Khan on I’m A Celebrity ‘beef’

During the 17th series of I’m A Celebrity… in 2017, Amir and Iain butted heads plenty of times and were involved in the infamous “strawberry gate” incident.

This stemmed from when Iain and Amir won some strawberries and cream for the group to share in the camp. But instead of dishing them out, Iain and Amir ate them all.

The truth later came out and the incident resulted in some awkward rows between Iain and Amir – who threw Iain under the bus and blamed it on him, despite it all being his idea.

But eight years on, and Amir has now taken a ‘swipe’ at Iain, revealing that he “struggled” with him while in the jungle.

The pair clashed on the show (Credit: ITV)

Iain dubbed as ‘sly’ by Amir

Speaking to Betway, Amir, claimed Iain “really played the game” during their time on the programme. Amir added: “The funny thing is, we’ve still got a WhatsApp group with all of us from the show on it. As soon as he left the jungle, he exited the group.

“He tried to play innocent and make himself look like someone people should feel sorry for. I didn’t like that. Honestly, I’m a real person. If I do something wrong, I put my hand up and apologise.

“But him – he struggled with me. He wanted to be seen in a certain way, like, oh, I messed up, but feel sorry for me. He was sly.”

Iain has been branded as ‘sly’ by Amir (Credit: ITV)

‘Amir stabbed me in the back!’

Despite Amir’s recent swipe, in 2018, he appeared on Good Morning Britain with Iain to clear the air. Iain said: “Amir stabbed me in the back! But it’s fine. We’ve got no beef with each other. I’m a forgiving kind of guy.”

Meanwhile Amir admitted: “Okay, I might have blamed you a little bit more than I blamed myself. Iain, I do apologise, I think you took a lot of the blame for the strawberries.”

Iain was then quick to accept the apology and revealed that it was “all peace and love” between them. Not when Iain reads this, we’re guessing…

