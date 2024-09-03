Alison Hammond ‘at a crossroads in TV career amid pressure as This Morning job in doubt’

This Morning favourite Alison Hammond appears to be having some trouble making decisions about her successful telly career, reports claim.

The TV host and mum-of-one is best known for helming This Morning each Friday. Although she is a natural in front of the camera, this doesn’t mean she doesn’t have doubts about her job role.

In fact, it seems she might be buckling under the “pressure”…

Alison Hammond ‘at crossroads’ with This Morning career

A source claimed to Closer that Alison is at a crucial point in her career. They alleged: “Alison feels like she’s now at a bit of a crossroads in her career, and that the time is coming for her to move on and try something new.

“Alison doesn’t want to do This Morning forever. And, in her heart, it feels like the time is coming close to moving on. This Morning has taken a bit of a hit in recent years, and while Alison loves doing the show, it’s been a lot of pressure on her.”

The insider also claimed that a potential change in scenery could give the star more of a chance to spend time with her son, Aidan.

They explained: “Her family and friends are her world. Leaving This Morning would free up some time for her there too. As well as allowing time for David and their relationship.”

Alison Hammond latest

The claims come amid reports that Alison is determined to continue her fitness journey after losing eight stone. And, allegedly, in preparation to welcome another child.

A source claimed to Bella magazine that Alison is “loving how she looks right now”.

The source continued: “But she’s not done with her fitness journey yet. She wants to hit 50 with a bang. Now she can feel it approaching in the next six months, she is feeling more motivated than ever to get in the best shape of her life as she enters a new decade.

“She also feels that it will help her in terms of wanting to have another child in her life and making sure she has enough energy for that.”

Alison has reportedly been enjoying a romance with new toyboy boyfriend, masseur David Putman. David is around 20 years her junior.

ED! has contacted Alison’s representatives for comment.

