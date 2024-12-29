Alex Scott has been replaced on Football Focus – just months after claims she’s been left feeling like she’s been “thrown under the bus” by BBC.

The beloved pundit has hosted the show since 2021. However, in October, she reportedly complained to bosses after being “deeply hurt” by their response after she was blamed for falling viewing figures.

And on Sunday (December 29), Football Focus was back for another instalment. But things were looking very different…

Alex usually hosts Football Focus (Credit: BBC)

Alex Scott replaced on Football Focus

On Football Focus on Sunday (December 29) instead of Alex hosting, Janette Kwakye is taking the reins.

Janette is a broadcaster and retried sprinter. The former Olympian turned TV presenter has worked on several shows – including providing commentary at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Janette has replaced Alex (Credit: Channel 5)

Alex Scott ‘thrown under the bus’ by the BBC

Alex’s replacement comes months after claims she’s been left feeling like she’s been “thrown under the bus” by the Beeb.

What’s more, with her BBC contract up for renewal next year, in October 2024 it was said Alex is “contemplating a move to America”, where girlfriend Jess Glynne is based, and walking away from Football Focus.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Alex wants to concentrate on her ambassadorships with UNICEF and Refuge right now. She is also contemplating a move to America with her girlfriend, Jess [Glynne]. There are no guarantees she will be with the BBC next summer. Her contract is up for renewal and she is in talks for a raft of other exciting projects.

Alex Scott ‘contemplating moving on’ from Football Focus

The source added: “Football Focus turns 50 this year. And Alex is now seriously contemplating moving on from the show. Last year she was hugely hurt by unfair criticism about falling viewing figures. She felt she was thrown under a bus.

They then added: “The viewing figures were not as reported and she feels no one backed her up and issued the correct viewing figures. The viewing figures are actually super healthy. Alex raised her concerns as she has been in this business long enough now to stand up for herself.”

Football Focus airs on Sunday (December 29) at 12pm on BBC One.

Read more: Alex Scott cruelly trolled as she’s tipped for Gary Lineker’s Match of the Day job

Do you want a new host on Football Focus? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.