Alex Beresford, who appears on Ainsley’s Fantastic Flavours today (Saturday, September 6), once opened up about his heartbreaking marriage split.

The GMB star, 44, and his first wife, Natalia Natkaniec, split just before the pandemic. They share a son, Cruz, together.

Alex split from his ex-wife in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Alex Beresford on marriage split

Back in 2020, during a chat on the Britain Get Talking podcast, Alex opened up about the split.

He and Natalia had been together for many years before their split just before the pandemic. They stopped living together shortly before lockdown.

“It’s been a massive learning curve, I didn’t think at the age of 20 that when I was approaching 40, I would be in this situation,” he confessed.

Alex shares a son with his ex-wife (Credit: ITV)

Alex on ‘learning curve’ of marriage split

He then continued.

“The age of 40, you’ll be married, you’ll be a grown up, you’ll have a kid or two, your life is going to be set. I’m not old, I don’t feel old, it’s a bit daunting,” he then said.

“But we’ve been in lockdown, so even if I wanted to go on a date, I couldn’t go on a date. I don’t want to grow old on my own, life is for sharing and it’d be great to meet someone in the future but they have to be right for me, right for Cruz,” he then continued.

In addition, Alex praised his friends and family for helping him get through the split.

“I’ve realised how strong I am, but I am only strong because of the people I have behind me,” he said.

‘I’m not a quitter’

Alex opened up on the split itself and how it came about.

“As we kind of moved into the summer, myself and Natalia decided we were going to part ways, which, you know me – I’m not a quitter, and I hate quitting things,” he explained.

“We tried to work through things, but at some point you realise the best thing to do for everybody is walk away, but walking away is never easy. We were in the same house up until the beginning of this year, knowing that we were parting ways, it takes a while to figure things out,” he then continued.

Since his split, Alex has found love again with Imogen McKay. They welcomed a daughter called Camille together in February of this year.

Alex is on Ainsley’s Fantastic Flavours from 11.40am today (Saturday, September 6) on ITV1 and ITVX.

