Gardening enthusiast, horticultural journalist and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh recently spoke candidly about whether or not he’d be interested in a Ground Force reunion alongside his erstwhile co-star Charlie Dimmock.

And, spoiler alert, he didn’t sound keen on the idea.

Which isn’t to say he doesn’t want to keep working with Charlie. They appeared alongside each other just the other day (December 29), a whopping 27 years since their first show together!

That was for a one-off episode of Alan’s Love Your Weekend. But are there more afoot? Possibly not.

Alan Titchmarsh dismisses idea of Charlie Dimmock Ground Force reunion

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, green-thumbed TV personality Alan Titchmarsh spoke about the possibility of teaming back up with Charlie Dimmock.

They used to present Ground Force together.

The show launched in 1997, and it was part of the BBC’s regular output for 12 series. During that time, it travelled from BBC One to BBC Two.

Alan left the show in 2002. Three years later, it ended. Why? Because it had reached the “end of its natural life,” it was reported.

“I think Ground Force is very much of its time,” Alan told the magazine. “We both loved it. We’ve both moved on since, so I think it’s nice to keep Ground Force where it was.”

So, no more Ground Force. But Alan still likes Charlie – there’s no beef between them.

“We still keep in touch with one another, I’m very fond of Charlie. She does great work with Garden Rescue, and we had some record figures yesterday morning for Love Your Weekend. It’s amazing the loyalty that the Sunday morning series has built up.

“But again, I wanted to do something in that slot that wasn’t cookery and wasn’t politics, which is all you could sort of have on a Sunday morning, and we’ve done it.”

Brief reunion on Love Your Weekend was not the start of something bigger

Charlie Dimmock shot to fame in the 1990s for her role on Ground Force.

Just before New Year’s Eve, 27 years since her first appearance alongside Alan Titchmarsh, the duo paired up once again for a one-off episode of Love Your Weekend.

The pair enjoyed reminiscing about their time working together with Tommy Walsh on Ground Force. But Charlie takes the same view as Alan, regarding a reboot.

Way back in 2008, she made it quite clear that she had no intention of trying to bring Garden Force back.

Asked if there was a chance she’d team up with Alan and Tommy for another series, she told Digital Spy: “No, no, no.”

“Tommy and me worked on the last two series, but then we said ‘that’s it’. The problem was that we had a budget we had to stick to for the cost of the garden. There’s only so many new products that come onto the market each year, so after 14 series, I think we’d done enough.”

