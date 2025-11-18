Alan Carr admits it’s ‘nerve-wracking’ as he breaks silence on claims he’s ‘replacing’ Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Alan Carr has broken his silence about replacing Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly following weeks of speculation.

The comedian and TV presenter, who recently won Celebrity Traitors earlier this month, has been one of the many names reportedly expected to take over from the presenting duo.

Last month, Tess and Claudia shocked viewers by announcing that they were leaving the beloved BBC show this year. The pair said it “feels the right time” to walk away and admitted they have “loved” working together.

Is Alan Carr replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly?

With ongoing rumours about who will replace Tess and Claudia, Alan has revealed whether he’s considering the role.

“Apparently, my name is in the hat, which is an honour, but I haven’t spoken to anyone at the BBC,” he told Radio Times.

“You saw how sweaty I was in the castle, imagine me live on a Saturday night coming down those stairs – people would slip in a pool of my sweat while doing the fandango,” Alan then joked.

“It’s lovely to be thought of, but it’s probably a bit too nerve-racking.”

Dermot O’Leary asked to ‘confirm or deny’ his new role

This Morning star Dermot O’Leary has also been rumoured to take over.

While making an appearance on Ireland’s The Six O’Clock Show last week (November 12), hosts Brian Dowling and Katja Mia grilled him on whether the BBC had been knocking on his door.

While making a dramatic turn toward the camera, he calmly asked: “Confirm or deny?” before declaring, “Deny.”

Dermot continued: “You know, being an X Factor kid, that’s like Julia Roberts in Sleeping With The Enemy.”

Former Big Brother winner Brian insisted that Dermot’s former boss, Simon Cowell, “would not allow that”.

“Even though the show’s not on TV anymore, he’d still hunt me down!” Dermot joked.

Dermot also admitted he had been asked to compete on the show as a contestant. However, after considering the role, he “didn’t think it was for me”.

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday (November 22) at 6.35pm on BBC One.

