Alan Carr ‘so worried’ after shock health scare: ‘I can feel it getting worse’

Alan Carr previously opened up about a “surreal’ health issue that had him fearing he would lose his eyesight forever.

The beloved comedian has been a staple on screens for years. From stints on Celebrity Traitors to his own quiz show Alan Carr’s Picture Slam – that returns today (November 15) – Alan has remained booked and busy over the years.

However, behind the scenes, Alan previously detailed his struggles with a ‘worrying’ health condition as he admitted that he “can feel it getting worse”.

Alan was left fearing he would lose his eyesight (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Alan Carr ‘so worried’ over health condition

During an episode of his Life’s a Beach podcast in January, Alan, famous for his distinctive glasses, revealed he was having difficulties with his eyes which led him to going to hospital.

He shared: “I’ve got astigmatism. I kept telling people I had stigmata, like the wounds of Christ. Get over yourself, Alan.”

Alan went on: “I had a bit of a health scare. I went to Moorfields [Eye Hospital, London]. I’ve got something wrong with my eyes – quite a bit of pressure. I hate the glaucoma thing, when they squirt the air in your eyes. I had something wrong with my eyes in the cornea. I was so worried.”

He spoke about the ordeal on his podcast (Credit: BBC)

It was ‘so surreal’

Alan then recalled the treatment that he had to have. He said: “He had to basically choke me because this air going into my eye was too much. At Moorfields they anaesthetised my eyeball, and then the spike came in on to the lens to see if it worked.”

He continued: “They said: ‘Just relax Alan, and just concentrate on the spike going into your eye.’ I’m like excuse me? What? Oh good, the spike is coming closer. Relax! It was so surreal. Losing my sight is my worst thing, and I can feel it getting worse.”

Alan didn’t lose his eyesight completely but he still had his fears. He admitted: “My eyeballs need draining – they’ve got too much pressure.”

According to the NHS, astigmatism causes blurry vision and sees the eye shaped more like a rugby ball than a football. Headaches and eye strain are common symptoms of the condition.

Watch Alan Carr’s Picture Slam on Saturday (November 15) at 5:40pm on BBC One.

