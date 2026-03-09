Age Of Attraction: What to expect from Netflix’s ‘cringe’ new age-gap dating show hosted by Nick Viall

Age Of Attraction hasn’t even landed on Netflix yet — but reality TV fans are already counting down the days to watch.

The brand-new dating show drops this week and viewers have been reacting to the trailer with a mix of excitement, curiosity and a little bit of second-hand cringe.

One fan joked: “This is so cringey… I’m so going to watch it.” Another declared: “OMMMGGGGG! Screaming in excitement!! Can’t wait to watch!”

The first five episodes of the eight-part reality series will stream on Netflix from Wednesday (March 11).

Age Of Attraction is hosted by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy (Credit: Netflix)

What is Age Of Attraction about?

The new series asks the age-old dating question: is age really just a number?

Hosted by former The Bachelor star Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy — who themselves have an 18-year age gap — the show challenges contestants to fall in love without knowing how old their potential partner is.

The singles taking part range from 22 to 60 years old. However, in the early stages of the experiment, revealing your age is strictly off limits.

“You’ll be dating without ever knowing how old your partner is,” Natalie explains in the show’s trailer.

Instead, participants must build connections based purely on chemistry and compatibility — rather than birthdates.

Once couples feel confident about their relationship, they’ll commit to each other before finally revealing their ages.

From there, the pairs will move in together and introduce their partner to friends and family to see whether their romance can survive in the real world.

Libby is among the singles hoping to find love (Credit: Netflix)

Who hosts the show?

Fans of reality dating shows may recognise Nick from his appearances on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

The 45 year old hosts the new Netflix series alongside his wife Natalie, who is 27.

The pair — who have an 18-year age gap themselves — first met when Natalie slid into Nick’s DMs. They later married in 2024.

They now co-host the podcast The Viall Files and share a daughter, River Rose, two. The couple are also expecting twin girls later this year.

Jorge is one of the hopefuls taking part (Credit: Netflix)

When Age Of Attraction episodes drop

The first five episodes of the series will drop on Wednesday (March 11).

Episodes six and seven will then arrive a week later on March 18, with the final episode landing on March 25.

Among the singles hoping to find love are bar owner Andrew, medical sales worker Derrick and criminal defence lawyer Jorge.

They’ll be dating women including social media manager Libby, flight attendant Leah and masseuse Erin as the experiment unfolds.

The new Netflix show asks if age really is just a number (Credit: Netflix)

Fans react to the trailer

After the first-look trailer dropped online, many viewers admitted they were instantly hooked.

One joked: “Watching the trailer and one of the guys says he won’t marry a woman unless she’s ‘as hot as his mum’… now I kinda want to watch it.”

Another wrote: “I’m screaming in excitement!”

And a third added: “This is so cringey. I’m definitely watching.”

Age Of Attraction episodes 1–5 drop on Netflix on Wednesday (March 11).

