Age of Attraction filming locations: Inside the breathtaking setting for Netflix’s age-gap dating show

Netflix’s brand-new dating experiment Age of Attraction has just landed. And while the unusual age-gap romances are front and centre, viewers are also being wowed by the stunning filming locations featured throughout the series.

The eight-part show premiered on March 11 and was filmed in British Columbia, Canada, with production centred around the scenic regions of Whistler and Vancouver.

With sweeping mountain views, forests, lakes and dramatic outdoor landscapes, the setting gives the show a cinematic feel – and provides the backdrop for some of its most emotional moments.

Age of Attraction takes a group of singles of varying ages to see if they can find love, despite the age gap (Credit: Netflix)

What is Age of Attraction about?

Age of Attraction asks a simple question: Is age really just a number when it comes to love?

The series is hosted by married couple Nick Viall and Natalie Joy – who themselves have an 18-year age gap.

“You’ll be dating without ever knowing how old your partner is,” Natalie explains in the trailer.

Contestants range from 22 to 60 years old, but their ages remain secret during the early stages of dating. Instead, singles must build connections based purely on chemistry and compatibility.

Once couples feel ready, they commit to the relationship before finally revealing their ages. After that, they move in together and introduce their partner to friends and family.

The dating show hosts the singles at the stunning Brew Creek Centre in Whistler, Canada (Credit: Netflix)

Age of Attraction filming locations

Much of the series is filmed at Brew Creek Centre, a secluded forest retreat just outside Whistler.

Surrounded by towering evergreens and winding woodland trails, the sanctuary acts as the home base for contestants as they get to know each other.

Brew Creek’s idyllic setting makes it the perfect backdrop for finding love (Credit: Netflix)

Unfortunately, fans hoping to recreate the experience themselves may be disappointed.

The Brew Creek Centre is not open to the public for holidays and is instead used mainly for corporate retreats and private business events.

In clips from the trailer, contestants are also seen boarding a Harbour Air seaplane to travel to the picturesque lodge – giving the show an even more cinematic feel.

Netflix took advantage of Whistler’s stunning scenery for the dates (Credit: Netflix)

Vancouver and Whistler dates

The show also sends contestants on dramatic outdoor dates across the region.

One memorable moment in the trailer shows a couple standing on a suspension bridge above the Cheakamus River along the famous Train Wreck Trail near Whistler.

Another adrenaline-fuelled date sees contestants tackling the Superfly zipline course, soaring through the forest canopy.

Meanwhile, other scenes were filmed at Queen Elizabeth Park, where couples enjoy sweeping views across the Vancouver skyline.

The show also features shots of Coal Harbour, with contestants giving interviews against a backdrop of mountains, water and seaplanes gliding overhead.

The show also spends some time in Vancouver, including Queen Elizabeth Park (Credit: Netflix)

Romantic setting in Pemberton

Another striking location featured in the trailer is a wedding venue in Pemberton.

Filming took place at Pemberton Weddings & Events. It’s an event space surrounded by the dramatic Coast Mountains and wide valley meadows.

In one romantic clip, a couple share a kiss on a porch overlooking the glowing lights of the venue and the vast mountain landscape.

The series is being released in three parts on Netflix.

Episodes 1–5 launched on March 11. Episodes 6–7 arrive on March 18, while the finale drops on March 25.

Age Of Attraction episodes 1–5 are now streaming on Netflix.

