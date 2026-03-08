1% Club backlash as player wins five-figure sum despite getting 5% question incorrect: ‘Feels very wrong’

The 1% Club viewers were left scratching their heads last night (March 7) after one contestant walked away from the ITV game show with a whopping £97,000 – despite getting a crucial question wrong just moments earlier.

Fans of the The 1% Club quickly questioned whether winner Zoe should have even been allowed to attempt the final brainteaser in the first place.

And judging by the reaction online, plenty weren’t impressed…

What happened on ITV game show The 1% Club last night?

During the latest episode, contestants Zoe, Jess and Ryan were the final three remaining in the studio alongside host Lee Mack.

However, things didn’t exactly go to plan when they faced the 5% question.

They were asked: “What four-letter word can you put after the image on the left and before the image on the right to replace the question mark and make two new words?”

The correct answer was “back”.

Unfortunately for the trio, none of them got it right.

But instead of ending the game there, the show took a slightly surprising turn…

The £97k twist on last night’s 1% Club

Despite failing the 5% question, Lee explained that the trio had still performed better than the rest of the contestants.

“So the bad news is all three of you got it wrong, but the good news is you did better than everyone else here tonight, which means that you are our winners,” he said.

Each player was then offered a choice — walk away with a share of £10,000 (£3,333 each) or gamble everything by attempting the 1% question.

Jess opted to take the guaranteed money and leave. But Zoe and Ryan decided to risk it.

The final puzzle asked: “What word is represented by the times on the clocks below?”

Ryan failed to submit an answer. Zoe, however, wrote “label”. And she got it correct.

Moments later, Lee revealed she’d won the eye-watering £97,000 jackpot.

‘Hang on… how is that fair?’

However, not everyone watching at home was convinced the outcome felt entirely fair.

Viewers quickly took to social media to question how the finalists could attempt the 1% question after all getting the previous one wrong.

“How can they go through to the final? Should have no winners,” one complained.

Another added: “The last three didn’t get the 5% question right, so shouldn’t have an opportunity to go for the 1% question!”

A third viewer wrote: “Something feels very wrong about getting the 5% question wrong but then getting the 1% question right and winning £97,000.”

That said, plenty of viewers were thrilled Zoe managed to bag the huge prize regardless of the debate.

“Well deserved!” one fan said.

Another wrote: “Well done Zoe!”

The 1% Club pulled from ITV next weekend

Meanwhile, fans of the quiz show will have to wait a little longer for the next episode.

That’s because ITV has temporarily pulled the show from next Saturday’s schedule (March 14).

Instead, the broadcaster will air the Six Nations Championship clash between England national rugby union team and France national rugby union team.

The scheduling change also means Britain’s Got Talent and The Jonathan Ross Show will also be absent from screens next weekend.

